Real Madrid Draw with Osasuna, Extend Winless Streak

Real Madrid's struggles continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna on Saturday, extending their winless streak in La Liga to three games. The result left them vulnerable to losing their lead at the top of the table. Kylian Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful shot from inside the area, following a clever pass from Federico Valverde.

Ante Budimir equalized for Osasuna in the 58th minute after the referee, José Luis Munuera, reviewed a challenge by Eduardo Camavinga on Budimir and awarded a penalty. Real Madrid were reduced to 10 men when Jude Bellingham received a straight red card in the 39th minute for arguing with Munuera. Bellingham's dismissal came after manager Carlo Ancelotti had already been cautioned by the referee for his protests. Mbappé showcased his goalscoring prowess with a clinical finish into the diagonal, extending Real Madrid's dominance at that point. The French striker now has 24 goals for the season and 17 in La Liga, putting him just two behind Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona in the race for the top scorer award. However, the lead was short-lived, and Osasuna found an equalizer through Budimir's penalty after a VAR review. Despite dominating possession and attempting 17 shots, Real Madrid couldn't find the winner. Meanwhile, in another La Liga match, Munir El Haddadi scored an 88th-minute equalizer to rescue a 3-3 draw for Leganés against Alavés. Dani Raba struck twice for Leganés, in the 10th and 37th minutes (penalty), while Enrique García (25th minute) and Joan Jordán (50th and 68th, penalty) were on target for Alavés. The draw moved Alavés out of the relegation zone, sitting in 15th place with 24 points. Leganés remain in 18th place with 22 points.





