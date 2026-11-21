Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo thanks to a late goal from Carlos Espi. the win keeps them within striking distance of league leaders Barcelona as they continue their robust hoMe form under Jose Mourinho.

Match Overview and Final Result

Key Moments and Goal Scoring

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought victory against Celta Vigo with a final score of two to one at the Santiago Bernabeu . The match concluded after ninety-five minutes of play, with the home side maintaining their lead until the final whistle. Carlos Espi came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the eightieth fifth minute, tapping in from very close range after a cross from Vinicius Junior . This goal shifted the momentum firmly in favor of the Spanish giants, who had been struggling to break down a resilient Celta defense for the majority of the contest. The prevail keeps Real Madrid within touching distance of league leaders Barcelona , who hold a slight advantage in the standings following their own results in the competition.

The first half was characterized by Celta Vigo's defensive solidity and their ability to frustrate the attacking efforts of Real Madrid. Despite dominating posession, Los Blancos found it difficult to convert their chances into goals. Celta Vigo,under the guidance of Claudio Giraldez, organized their backline effectively and limited the space available to Madrid's star players. The visitors were fortunate to remain in the game,as they have drawn seven matches this season due to thier inability to score, a statistic that highlights their ongoing struggles in the final third. The deadlock was finally broken late in the second half when Carlos Espi capitalized on a defensive lapse,sending the ball into the net to give Real Madrid a one zero lead that would prove to be the difference in the match.

Also read Will Vinicius Junior Play for Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo?

Tactical Analysis and Player Performances

Vinicius Junior returned to the starting lineup after serving a four match domestic ban, adding significant pace and creativity to Real Madrid's attack. His presence was felt throughout the match, particularly in the build up to the winning goal, where his cross found Carlos Espi. Yet, his impact was not immediate, and there were questions early on about whether manager Jose Mourinho would reintegrate him fully given the strong form shown by Yan Diomande in his absence. The Portuguese manager has managed to find a balance that allows his superstars to thrive while maintaining team cohesion. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe were also instrumental in the midfield and attack, creating several chances that were either saved by Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu or missed narrowly. Mbappes late efforts, including a shot from outside the box that went wide, demonstrated the persistent pressure applied by the home side in the closing stages.

Advertisement

Season Context and League Implications

This victory is crucial for Real Madrid as they seek to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga. the team has shown resilience since Mourinhos return, winning their last five league games at home and maintaining a robust record in European competition. In contrast, Celta Vigo continue to face challenges, sitting eleventh in the table with only two wins from twelve games. their away form has been particularly poor, with five consecutive league matches without a victory, although theyve managed to hold the number of losses low. The match highlighted the contrasting fortunes of the two sides, with Real Madrid demonstrating their title credentials through consistency and clinical finisHing, while Celta Vigo's inability to score goals remains a significant obstacle to their progress. The result leaves Real Madrid in a strong position to challenge for the championship, provided they can maintain this level of performance in upcoming fixtures.