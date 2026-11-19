Ryan Gosling stars as the unwilling astronaut in the hit sci-fi film 'Project Hail Mary,' which returned to the big screen this week.

Ryan Gosling stars as the unwilling but brilliant astronaut in the hit sci-fi film"Project Hail Mary," which returned to the big screen this week for the holiday season .has returned to the big screen for the holiday season with its nail-biting tale of science, adventure and friendship.

Catch a brand new Hail Mary trailerwhile the action heats up here on Earth, including solicitations for the next class of astronauts, the formation of the new US Space Academy, and next steps for the Artemis mission to the Moon. On November 7, NASA began taking applications for the next class of astronauts. The deadline is 11:59 PM ET on December 3.

Also read 'Project Hail Mary' is heading back to theaters this December

NASA received more than 8,000 applications during the last round of astronaut recruitment, in 2024. Only 10 candidates were selected — but don’t be discouraged. Just look at the payoff as described by NASA: The next generation of astronauts will train to operate on the lunar surface, live and work beyond Earth, and take on missions that will push the boundaries of human exploration farther than ever before.

“The next generation of astronaut candidates could help write history while inspiring future scientists, engineers, and explorers,” adds Scott Tingle, chief astronaut and chair of the NASA Astronaut Selection Board. Interested? If you blinked, you missed the formation of the new US Space Academy.

However, the folks over at the Louisiana Economic Development agency were on the ball. On November 12, LED announced that Louisiana has thrown its hat into the ring for the privilege of hosting the the forthcoming Space Academy.

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“The Space Academy is a proposed NASA-supported federal academy that will educate the next generation of astronauts, engineers, scientists, and leaders for America’s space programs,” LED explains. If all goes according to plan, the first Space Academy class will occupy Louisiana State University in New Orleans with a roster of 300 students in the fall of 2028, with room for a total of 4,000 — or more — to follow.

If you’re wondering why Louisiana thinks it has a good shot at hosting such an endeavor, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry summarized the case in a press statement.

“belongs in a state that builds the rockets, supports our nation’s military and is now home to the world’s largest spaceport,” Landry enthused. As described in an LED press release, the state’s qualifications include hosting “America’s Rocket Factory,” aka the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The facility is owned by NASA and managed by the Marshall Space Flight Center, which among other projects has just released The idea of a dedicated center for space education and training bubbled up from the White House just a few months ago, in August. NASA promptly jumped on it, inviting the governors of all 50 states to compete for the new facility. Louisiana is determined to beat them all to the punch.

With LED in the lead, collaborators on the state’s Space Academy proposal include Louisiana State University, the City of New Orleans, the business organization Greater New Orleans, Inc., and the New Orleans subsidiary of the leading utility Entergy among others, with all of the state’s US Senators and Representatives enlisted in support.

“A dedicated state fund, the Louisiana U.S. Space Academy Fund, will cover startup needs and independent operating infrastructure, lowering the federal investment needed to launch and sustain the Academy,” LED adds, noting that two other schools — Southern University at New Orleans and Tulane University — are also lending their support to the LSU campus. LED and its partners are leaning heavily on the presence of the Michoud Assembly Facility to leverage its claim to host the Space Academy.

As LED notes, Michoud has been front and center in crewed space flight for 65 years, and it sits only about nine miles from the LSU campus “Michoud built the Saturn V first stages for Apollo, every Space Shuttle external tank, and the core stages for the Space Launch System rockets that power NASA’s Artemis missions,” LED explains.

“The National Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Michoud develops the composite and metallic manufacturing processes behind that hardware,” the agency adds. LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois also chipped in her two cents.

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“Louisiana is building one of the most consequential aerospace ecosystems in the country, and the U.S. Space Academy would give us the opportunity to build the talent pipeline alongside it,” Bourgeois said. “Cadets would learn alongside leaders in government and commercial and space, including NASA’s Michoud Assembly Center and Stennis Space Center,, Michoud tenants including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Textron Systems, and Vivace,” LED elaborates, also taking note of the presence of the Naval Information Warfare Center among other resources.

“Greater New Orleans anchors the middle of America’s southern space corridor, which runs from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral to Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX’s Starbase in South Texas, with Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville to the north,” LED adds again for good measure. , as of October NASA seemed pretty optimistic about the chances for sending people to the Moon sooner rather than later.

A new schedule calls for an Artemis III test flight in Earth orbit next year. The flight will include shakeouts of docking and other systems between NASA’s Orion spacecraft and lunar landers from both from SpaceX and Blue Origin.

“Four astronauts will fly aboard Orion, launched on NASA’s SLS rocket, for a planned 14-day mission in Earth orbit to reduce risk ahead of the Artemis IV moon landing mission,” NASA explained. “The Artemis III mission will unfold in sequence,” NASA explained.

“Blue Origin will launch a Blue Moon lander test article into Earth orbit, SLS will launch Orion and its crew, docking with the Blue Moon lander test article, then SpaceX will launch a Version 3 Starship lander test article while Orion will undock from Blue Moon and dock with Starship. ” Assuming that all goes off without a hitch, 2028 will see US astronauts on walking on the Moon, presumably before anybody else gets there.

The last time US citizens set foot on the Moon, millions of Terrestrials witnessed the fuzzy, flickering action on live TV. If you were among them, share the experience in the discussion thread What was it like? Did everyone cheer? Or did somebody say something random such as “I need a cigarette,” and is that the moment that burns especially bright in your memory?

Asking for a friend… Image: Ryan Gosling stars as the unwilling but brilliant astronaut in the hit sci-fi film “Project Hail Mary,” which returned to the big screen this week for the holiday season . Tina has been covering advanced energy technology, military sustainability, emerging materials, biofuels, ESG and related policy and political matters for CleanTechnica since 2009. Follow her @tinamcasey on LinkedIn, Mastodon or Bluesky.