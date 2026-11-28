Lorenzo Lamas and Real Housewives stars disclose cosmetic updates. Analysis of trends from injector Anush Movsesian and surgeon Per Mani reveals industry shifts.

Actor Lorenzo Lamas recently addressed public speculation regarding his appearance on social media, specifically responding to a follower's plea on Friday, November 27. The fan requested that Lamas not take any further action regarding his face, asking him to allow his alleged facial fillers to naturally dissolve. Lamas clarified his history with cosmetic enhancements, stating that he underwent a mid-face lift in 2010 and expressed extreme satisfaction with that specific procedure. He emphasized that he never performed any additional cosmetic work after that initial surgery.

Injector Anush Movsesian Discusses Aesthetic Trends

Celebrity injector Anush Movsesian, 41, is currently highlighting the secrets behind some of Hollywood's most popular aesthetic trends. Although Movsesian notes that the removal of facial fillers has gained significant popularity, she argues that the overall demand for cosmetic treatments remains as high as ever. With over 10 years of experience in the aesthetics industry, Movsesian observes a wide range of desires among her celebrity patients, from minimal tweaks to more comprehensive rejuvenation procedures.

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Per Mani Details Lorenzo Lamas Surgery

A statement on the webpage of plastic surgeon Per Mani confirms that Lorenzo Lamas visited the physician for a facelift and other rejuvenating procedures. The medical team performed a Harmonic mini-lift, a facial fat and stem cell transfer, and a subtle endoscopic browlift. Dr. Mani stated that the result provided a younger and refreshed look for Lamas, effectively turning back the clock significantly without appearing pulled or unnatural. Dr. Mani describes facelift surgery as an art form, having developed new techniques to ensure natural results and quicker recovery times.

Lamas Reflects on Surgical Results and Support

Lamas filmed promotional content for Dr. Mani's practice, explaining that he had considered undergoing a purely cosmetic procedure for years before finally agreeing to it. He noted that he began seeing changes in the last two or three years and wanted to regain some of his youthful appearance. According to Lamas, the surgery turned back the clock by approximately 10 years. He also credited his support system for his success, describing the need for people who listen from a clear place without ego or judgment.

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Other Stars Admit to Cosmetic Enhancements

The conversation around cosmetic surgery has expanded beyond Lamas, with several Reality television stars openly discussing their procedures. Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, and Tamra Barney are among the many individuals who have admitted to undergoing breast implants, chin implants, and liposuction. These disclosures reflect a broader cultural shift where celebrities are more transparent about the measures they take to maintain their public images.

Industry Implications and Future Outlook

The combined statements from Lamas, Movsesian, and Mani suggest a complex landscape in the cosmetic industry. While patients may seek to reverse certain treatments like fillers, the demand for surgical rejuvenation remains strong. The use of advanced techniques like the Harmonic mini-lift indicates a move toward more subtle and natural-looking results. As more stars share their experiences, the dialogue around cosmetic procedures continues to evolve, balancing aesthetic desires with the need for authenticity in the public eye.