Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards Recommends Best-Selling Leggings With Pockets for Busy Days on the Go

Kyle Richards, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, shares her top pick for best-selling leggings with pockets on Amazon. These leggings are designed with drop-in side pockets large enough to hold a phone, keys or other essentials, making them ideal for busy days on the go.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that people need to spend over $100 for a good pair of leggings or yoga pants," she toldWhat feature sold Iaconetti immediately?

The pockets. The leggings are designed with drop-in side pockets large enough to hold a phone, keys or other essentials, making them ideal for busy days on the go. If there’s anyone we trust to give Us the rundown on the latest and greatest Amazon finds, it’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

For years, she’s been a pro at sharing her top picks during her livestreams, pointing us toward tons of gems in those virtual chats -- like these best-selling leggings, which are "I have thought that maybe I should throw out all of my athleisure if they don’t have pockets because pockets are so crucial to my life," she said.

"I need my phone on me at all times. I love having a podcast going while I clean the house, and if I’m running errands, I love to just go in without a purse.





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Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Best-Selling Leggings Pockets Athleisure

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