Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20: Cast Teases Throwback Drama and Friendship

Cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County share their excitement for season 20, promising a throwback to the show's early days with kooky ladies, strong friendships, and a mix of fun and drama. Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and others tease what's to come.

As excitement builds for the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 20 , cast members are teasing what fans can expect from the historic season.

Tamra Judge dropped the first hints on her podcast Two Ts In A Pod, revealing that season 20 is pretty exciting, especially after season 19 which was not great. She described the new season as a throwback to the old school feel of the show when it first came out, with kooky ladies who are all friends living behind the gates and being nutty.

Tamra emphasized that the season is more about friendship, ups and downs, and not trying to kill each other. Shannon Beador, who is excited to have friend Vicki Gunvalson back in the group, is also pumped for a fun season. She recalled having a great time, laughing, and doing silly things. Shannon believes people will enjoy the season because it is not always about fighting; there are disagreements but also fun.

Emily Simpson was thrilled to film with Vicki, describing her as nutty, kooky, and funny, and noting that after 20 years, Vicki is back. Gina Kirschenheiter, who is back selling houses, finds herself in the hot seat with the cast, but she always apologizes and gets out of it. When asked about Vicki's return, Gina warned that everything Vicki says is equal parts hysterical and nuts.

Jennifer Pedranti, who is planning a wedding with fiancé Ryan Boyajian, admits she finds herself in the hot seat in season 20. When asked who will be in the most trouble at the reunion, Jennifer suggested Heather Dubrow would say Heather took a bit this season, and Vicki would say Vicki. Vicki herself joked that she will likely be in the hot seat and is ready for it.

The season promises to be a throwback to the show's roots, with the original kooky dynamic and strong friendships. Fans can mark their calendars for the return of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 20, which airs on Bravo. Many faces have come and gone over the years, but this season aims to recapture the magic that made the show a fan favorite.

With cast members like Tamra, Shannon, Vicki, Gina, Jennifer, and Heather, viewers can expect a mix of drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments. The season is set to premiere in the summer of 2025, and excitement is at an all-time high. Get ready for a wild ride behind the gates of Orange County





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