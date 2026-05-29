‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Adds Devyn Simone To Season 16 Cast

Devyn Simone has been added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16.

Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison After Foiled Terror Plot To Attack Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Concerts In Vienna Tom Holland On The Future Of Spider-Man After Him: “If I Could Do What Downey Did For Me, I Would Be So Content Swinging Off Into The Sunset”stars Erin Lichy, Sai de Silva, and Jessel Taank, as well as new additions Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye.and made an appearance during Season 13 and had previously tested to be part of the cast before the reboot. in 2009, Simone’s journey on the show chronicled her ambition to break into the entertainment industry.

She would later also participate in MTV’sis produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, and Anne Swan serve as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales co-executive produce.

Trump Fumes As Judge Orders His Name Removed From “Failing” Kennedy CenterComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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