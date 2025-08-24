Real Estate Experts Warn of NYC Exodus if Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race

Dolly and Jenny Lenz, prominent real estate figures, express concerns about a potential mass exodus from New York City if Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, wins the mayoral election this coming November. They argue that Mamdani's proposed rent freezes could stifle the city's housing market and drive residents to more affordable locations.

Dolly and Jenny Lenz, mother-daughter real estate experts, are expressing concern that a potential victory by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race could trigger an exodus of residents from the city. Dolly Lenz stated on FOX Business' 'The Claman Countdown' that if Mamdani is elected, 'there'd be no building.' Drawing on anecdotal evidence from their clientele, they highlighted a prevalent sentiment among many who have stated, 'Look, if [Mamdani] is in, I'm out.

' These individuals, they claim, intend to vote with their feet, listing their apartments and relocating to more amenable locations.Mamdani's campaign has centered around addressing the affordability concerns plaguing one of the nation's most expensive metropolises. His proposals include multi-year rent freezes and substantial investments in public housing. However, the Lenzes argue that these proposed rent freezes could effectively cripple the New York City housing market. They are already witnessing clients preparing to leave the city in anticipation of the real estate climate under Mamdani's potential leadership. According to the Lenzes, people are looking towards destinations like Greenwich, New Jersey, and Florida as potential havens. They note that the allure of lower-tax states like Texas and Florida continues to be a dominant factor in relocation decisions, while many Californians are gravitating towards Las Vegas, Nevada. Jenny Lenz remarked that 'a lot of people are certainly on it,' referring to the impact of Mamdani's campaign on the city's real estate market. Based on data from Interactive Brokers, Mamdani currently enjoys an 81% chance of victory in the November election. As of last week, his odds have remained consistently above 75%, while his main challengers are struggling to gain significant ground. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, has the next best odds at 20%. Mamdani did not provide an immediate response to FOX Business's request for comment





FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zohran Mamdani New York City Mayoral Race Real Estate Rent Freeze Exodus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIZ PEEK: Con man Zohran Mamdani wants to ignore real causes of NYC's affordability crisisFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani 'unabashedly' supportive of 'Palestinian liberation' in 2021 interviewNew York State Assm. Zohran Mamdani, D-District 36, said in an interview three years ago he was “unabashedly” supportive of “Palestinian liberation.”The lawmake

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani 'unabashedly' supportive of 'Palestinian liberation' in 2021 interviewNew York State Assm. Zohran Mamdani, D-District 36, said in an interview three years ago he was “unabashedly” supportive of “Palestinian liberation.”The lawmake

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani taps senior aide to ousted anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman as new campaign managerCrowd cheers after Zohran Mamdani declares victory in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary

Read more »

NYC socialist would-be mayor Zohran Mamdani throws lavish wedding bash in UgandaZohran Mamdani, New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, held an elaborate three-day wedding celebration in Uganda complete with military security and cellphone signal jammers.

Read more »

NY Post: Family of ‘Socialist’ Zohran Mamdani Throws Wedding Party Fit for the EliteSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »