Real Estate Agent Hires Green Screen Guy But Doesn't Know How to Remove Him

'I'm sorry. I don't know how to edit this green guy.'

Post-production work can be arduous, as one high-end real estate agent in Tokyo seemingly discovered after hiring someone in a green screen suit for a promotional video — only to leave them visible in the final cut.online posted the amusing clip yesterday.

It’s a tour of a Tokyo apartment, but a person in a green screen suit — officially called a chroma key suit — is seen whizzing around, opening doors and closets while“I’m sorry. I don’t know how to edit this green guy,” Miho captions the post.

“I need editor maybe. ”“Trust me babe, I can edit you out. Just wear this,” jokes @mikes180.

“This is possibly the most un-AI real estate content,” adds @marztoday. “And it’s giving me life. ” Miho is trying to sell a luxury apartment near Minato City that boasts a stunning view of the Tokyo Tower. The property is on the market for a whopping $5.5 million .

While it’s all a good laugh, it’s highly unlikely that Miho actually hired a chroma key suit with the intention of editing the person out. Rather, it appears that she is making a viral video in a bid to promote the premium property.for the purposes of CGI, think Andy Serkis as Gollum. They’re unlikely to be used for a humble real estate video.version of the same video so that the clean version can be patched in over the green suit.

It would create a ghost effect, showing cupboards and sliding doors opening seamlessly without a visible hand on them. PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott





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