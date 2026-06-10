Ready Player One Surges on HBO Max Amid Spielberg's Upcoming Release

Steven Spielberg's 2018 sci-fi film Ready Player One has re-emerged as a streaming hit on HBO Max, ranking in the Top 10 Movies. This resurgence coincides with the impending release of Spielberg's new movie, Disclosure Day. The film, based on Ernest Cline's novel, follows a teenager in a dystopian future competing in a virtual reality treasure hunt. Meanwhile, HBO Max's documentary Earth, Wind & Fire leads the chart, with other popular titles like Contagion and Tomb Raider rounding out the top five.

Steven Spielberg 's 2018 science fiction film Ready Player One has become a streaming hit on HBO Max, currently ranking at number ten on the platform's Top 10 Movies list in the United States.

The film's resurgence on the streaming service coincides with the upcoming release of Spielberg's new movie, Disclosure Day. Based on Ernest Cline's debut novel of the same name, Ready Player One is set in a dystopian future and follows 18-year-old orphan Wade Watts, who escapes his grim reality by spending most of his time in the OASIS, a vast virtual reality universe.

After the OASIS's creator, James Halliday, dies, he leaves behind a contest to find three hidden keys, with the winner gaining control of the OASIS. Wade joins the contest, competing against millions worldwide. The film features a cast including Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen, Lena Waithe, and Mark Rylance.

Upon its theatrical release, Ready Player One earned $580 million globally against a reported $175 million budget and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, though it lost to First Man. Meanwhile, HBO Max's documentary Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World) holds the top spot on the Top 10 Movies chart.

The rest of the top five includes Matt Damon's Contagion at number two, Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider at number three, Viggo Mortensen's A History of Violence at number four, and Dwayne Johnson's Rampage at number five. The writer of this piece, Harsha Panduranga, is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, focusing on shows, movies, and related content.

The article also includes brief mentions of other upcoming entertainment news, such as a new Katy Perry concert film trailer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie adding an MCU actress, Nicholas Galitzine starring as a male supermodel, anticipation for a 2026 Universal/Amblin release, a Law & Order: SVU actor's new role, Elijah Wood's interest in reviving a Lucasfilm franchise, and a ranking of Spielberg's last six films





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Steven Spielberg Ready Player One HBO Max Streaming Top 10 Movies Disclosure Day Ernest Cline Virtual Reality OASIS Tye Sheridan Olivia Cooke Documentary Earth Wind & Fire Contagion Tomb Raider

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