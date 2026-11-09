Ready for AOC Group Launches Push for Ocasio-Cortez 2028 Presidential Bid

A new advocacy group urges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028, aiming to collect signatures and build a grassroots coalition against conservative policies.

A new political organization named Ready for AOC officially launched on Monday to publicly urge New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to enter the 2028 presidential race. The group operates with a clear mandate to build a broad coalition that supports her potential candidacy and ignites a grassroots movement capable of challenging established political norms. Organizers state that they believe Ocasio-Cortez is the leader who can deliver on promises that other politicians have failed to realize in recent years.

The Core Goal of Signature Collection

The primary mechanism of the Ready for AOC initiative involves enlisting 10,000 community leaders and political organizers across the United States. These volunteers are tasked with gathering at least 1 million signatures from voters who pledge their support for Ocasio-Cortez if she decides to run for president. This massive data collection effort serves a dual purpose: to establish a tangible base of support and to demonstrate to the congresswoman that a powerful movement is ready to propel her to victory.

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Ravi Sahai, a spokesperson for the group, explained to The New York Times that the initiative aims to show Ocasio-Cortez there is a movement behind her ready to power her to victory should she choose to run for president. To begin this process, the organization has already recruited more than 500 local political leaders and labor organizers spread across 35 states. These individuals are starting immediate efforts to engage with voters and build the necessary infrastructure for a future campaign.

Strategic Timing and Political Context

While the organization is active now, Ocasio-Cortez has not yet committed to a specific path for her political future. The congresswoman has stated that she is considering whether to run for president or seek re-election to the Senate. She also indicated she is weighing whether to launch a bid for any other public office at all after the midterm elections. This period of uncertainty has prompted progressive groups to start laying the groundwork early to ensure her potential candidacy is viable if she decides to pursue it.

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The push for a presidential run is framed by the group as a response to the current political climate. Organizers argue that the status quo is not working and that America is hungry for a different kind of candidate. They position Ocasio-Cortez as a leader who will not fold under pressure and will represent the needs of ordinary citizens rather than billionaires. The group explicitly states that the lesser of two evils will not deliver the landslide victory needed to pull the country back from the brink.

Coalition Building and Progressive Allies

Support for Ocasio-Cortez extends beyond this new launch group. Over the past two years, she has joined Senator Bernie Sanders at rallies as part of his Fighting Oligarchy Tour . These events have featured large crowds in rural areas and have focused on key progressive issues such as the need for a universal healthcare system and stopping billionaires from pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into elections. The demand for a fair economy for working people has become a central theme of her public appearances.

Other progressive lawmakers have also formed committees to urge political figures to launch presidential runs. California Governor Gavin Newsom has faced similar pressure from Democratic supporters. Meanwhile, Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson have centered their campaigns on fighting the MAGA agenda. These allies emphasize that the opposition must not only hold the administration accountable for alleged lawbreaking but also push for far-reaching legislation to secure government-run healthcare.

Concrete Impacts and Future Mobilization

The Ready for AOC group is already holding house meetings to rally support among friends and neighbors. These small gatherings typically involve groups of 10 to 20 people who discuss the need for a bolder set of solutions than either major party has offered. Organizers argue that the conditions fueling right-wing populism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

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The ultimate goal is to create a working-class movement ready to fight for significant changes in the economy and democracy. The group believes that together, the many can defeat monied interests and that a better world is possible. By focusing on concrete issues like the illegal war in Iran and violent mass deportation operations, the organization aims to unite voters who feel betrayed by traditional political structures. This grassroots mobilization represents a significant effort to shape the narrative of the 2028 election cycle before any formal announcement is made.