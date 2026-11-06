A University of Cambridge study of more than 10,000 children links reading for pleasure with lower anxiety and stronger concentration. What On Earth! Magazine aims to build the habit.

Greater academic achievement and improved mental health are among the benefits children gain from reading for pleasure, according to a major new study led by scientists at the University of Cambridge. The research, which involved more than 10,000 children, also linked early reading habits to better sleep and less screen time. The findings arrive as the children's magazine What On Earth! Magazine works to get more young people reading.

What On Earth! Magazine combines articles, puzzles and challenges that teach children about the natural world, all presented in a kid-friendly style. Its brightly coloured pages and bite-sized facts are designed to spark and develop a lifelong love of reading. The publisher positions the magazine as one practical way for parents and grandparents to encourage the habit at home.

Also read ‘The Golden Door Table’ cookbook restores real pleasure to healthful dining

Reading For Pleasure Linked To Child Wellbeing

The University of Cambridge study found that children who read for pleasure have lower levels of anxiety, along with better memory, attention and concentration skills. The children in the research also showed positive differences in learning and emotional regulation. Professor Barbara Sahakian, who led the study, said reading supports brain health, builds important cognitive skills and boosts wellbeing.

Professor Sahakian said encouragement should start early, given the increasing evidence of its benefits for children. She added that it is never too late to start, and that reading can bring benefits throughout life and into old age. The researchers concluded that promoting reading in children delivers advantages that reach far beyond literacy itself.

Advertisement

Getting Children Excited About Reading

A National Literacy Trust survey found that 37.1 per cent of children are motivated to read when the book or magazine covers a subject they are interested in. Another 30.9 per cent said an interesting cover or title drew them into reading. These figures show why content choice matters when children are deciding between a book and a screen.

Persuading a child to pick up reading material instead of a device can be difficult, because the material must hold attention, spark curiosity and feel fun. Children, like adults, are more likely to keep reading something they enjoy rather than something they are forced to finish. What On Earth! Magazine is built around that principle, offering topics that capture imagination while supporting learning.

Young Readers And Grandparents Share Their Views

Young reader Eliza said the magazine has everything she loves, including activities, facts and jokes, and she gave it the highest possible rating. Another reader, Robyn, said her favourite part is telling her mum and dad about the amazing facts she discovers each month. Shared discovery at home appears to be a major part of the magazine's appeal.

Grandparent Pamela said she reads the magazine herself before handing it over to her grandchild. She said she would recommend What On Earth! Magazine to anyone with children. Her account shows how the publication can also engage adults who help children build reading routines.

Advertisement

Open University Study On Reading Engagement

An independent Open University study found that What On Earth! Magazine actively increased children's engagement with reading. The nationwide research showed the greatest effect among children who were less enthusiastic about reading beforehand. Children also enjoyed talking about what they learned in the magazine with family members and friends.

The study was led by Professor Teresa Cremin, one of the UK's leading experts on children's reading for pleasure. Professor Cremin praised the magazine's flexible, bite-sized format and the way it allowed children to explore subjects independently. She said the magazine provided an engaging format that boosted children's engagement and opened new pathways into reading for pleasure.