Reading as a Green Flag Is a Dating Trend

Are you looking to date someone who's on the same page with you? Well, you might want to look at what people are reading and read up on these events centered around reading.

People's reading habits can end up being a whole lot more important than their physical appearances. Reading can say a lot about a person's intellectual curiosity, perspectives, interests, and adaptability.

To meet people, consider social events that focus on reading such as book clubs and "romantasy" ones. There seems to be a reading divide in the U.S., between those who regularly read books and those hardly read them at allAre you looking to date someone who's on the same page with you? Or how about on any page—as in, does the person actually read things like books and not justposts?

Also read The Case For Men's Reading Groups

Well, you may have read about how reading has become a prominent green flag—meaning that many people are actively looking for it on dating profiles and dates. For example, after pop star Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner, many fans seemed to get excited about the cover version, so to speak, of their meet-cute, as described by.

Turner indicated that they had first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party and soon realized that they were both reading the bookby Hernán Díaz and were even on the same chapter. This apparently helped them trust each other more, with Turner claiming that he had told Lipa then, “So we’re on the same page. ” And that, kids, is how Dua became a duo.

These days, whether someone reads, period, can be a dating screening criterion, depending on where you stand on this whole reading thing. That's because there is a big reading divide in the U.S. For example, thethat nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed didn't even touch a book over the past 12 months.

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In fact, thehave shown that only 16% or so of Americans may be reading on a daily basis, and over 51% may be reading absolutely no books each year. Social media may be making this divide more obvious. Just look at how many times someone posts an opinion and the response is something like"Have you even read about this?

" or even"Did you even read the link that you posted? " So, if you do fall on the regularly reading side of the divide, it might make sense to have regular reading as a minimal dating requirement.found in a survey that ”Some 24% of people instantly swipe right on dating profiles that show someone reading, while 75% prefer a partner who is well-read over someone physically attractive. " Yep, reading could even be, gasp, sexy.

That might have been aof news to you in high school, when it seemed like all that people were interested in was looks. But if you think about it, regularly reading stuff that's more than just cereal boxes and messages with ROFL in them can tell a lot about a person.

It could suggest that the person is intellectually curious, willing to learn, and more thoughtful and, empathy, and knowledge could play a bigger role in pleasing a partner than the size of anything else. And if you are looking for, umm, enhancement in all those areas, reading can be at your service.

Once you find someone who actually reads regularly—assuming that's what you want, since you have already gotten this far on this article—it can also help to find out what, specifically, the person reads. What someone reads can tell you a whole lot more about a person than the person's photo. That's because reading is something that takes time and effort and is done on one's own time.

So, those who will dedicate their time to reading about something are likely interested in that thing at least to some degree. For example, anyone who has read a lot of books about cats probably likes cats. Or, maybe, is preparing for the big cat government overthrow that will eventually occur. Either way, that person likely has a more informed opinion about cats.

Someone's reading materials can also be a clue to that person's point of view. Guess what reading"Surrounded by Idiots" may say about a person's current life situation. Also, the diversity of their reading materials could reflect their diversity of thought and perspectives and their open-mindedness. All of this can be important information since a big part of dating is finding the right match in terms of, values, and other core qualities.

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A person's reading list doesn't necessarily say everything about someone. For example, when I was doing research to write an article about farts, I was reading a lot about farts. But I am more than farts.

Nevertheless, reading lists can be another clue to help you read someone better. There's a lot to be read about using reading to help gauge people, but also, to meet people in the first place.did show a 33% increase in book club events in the first half of 2026. Such data also showed that the number"romantasy" events around the U.S. have gone up by 196% in 2026 compared to 2025, with attendance jumping by 237%.

A"romantasy event" is a gathering that's built around the whole romantic fantasy literary genre. This is fiction that brings together mystical worlds and romantic plots.in Orlando, Florida, in October. There was cosplay, author appearances, and book signings, and a variety of ways lovers of this genre could mix together. Now, while the focus of that event was not dating, who knows what can happen when lovers of the same thing come together.

They might end up becoming lovers of lovers of that thing. All of this does not mean that you should pretend to like reading when you don't. People trying to be what they are not is a big reason why there are so many mismatches and bad relationships out there.

But it does mean that if you do things by the book regularly, this could end up being the book on love for you.is a writer, journalist, professor, systems modeler, computational and digital health expert, physician, avocado-eater, and entrepreneur, not always in that order. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.