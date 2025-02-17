Readers Share Delivery Tips, Home Safety Hacks, and Squirrel Encouragement

This article explores various reader-submitted tips and experiences on navigating everyday challenges. From package delivery woes and kitchen safety to wildlife interactions and cemetery security concerns, readers offer practical advice and solutions.

In a recent issue of the Colorado Springs Gazette, J.W. expressed frustration due to their packages consistently being delivered to their neighbor. This sparked a discussion about delivery driver reliance on GPS and the importance of clearly visible house numbers . One reader, Roger R., shared an innovative solution he observed in his old neighborhood.

A homeowner had installed a tall, white post with their house number prominently displayed on all sides in a contrasting color, making it impossible to miss. This simple fix highlighted the effectiveness of clear signage for accurate deliveries.Other readers shared their own experiences and tips. Lena G. cautioned against using lemon juice on skin blemishes, citing the risk of scarring. Christine S. recommended wearing safety gloves in the kitchen to prevent injuries while handling sharp objects. Shirley J. and Heloise expressed their fondness for squirrels, advocating for sharing bird feeders with them. Finally, Lynette M. raised a concerning issue of brass vases being stolen from gravesites, prompting Heloise to invite readers to share their experiences and solutions





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DELIVERYDRIVERS GPS HOUSE NUMBERS SAFETY GLOVES SQUIRRELS CEMETERY SECURITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Letters to the Editor — Readers share their thoughts on inauguration dayLetters to the Editor

Read more »

NPR Readers Share Their Favorite Lunar New Year DishesAcross cultures, Lunar New Year is a time for feasting and sharing family traditions. NPR asked readers to share their favorite dishes, revealing a tapestry of flavors and stories.

Read more »

Readers Share Stories of Loss, Regret, and the Power of LoveThis My Faith & You column features poignant personal stories from readers about coping with regret, navigating grief after sudden loss, and building meaningful relationships in blended families.

Read more »

ADDitude Readers Share Productivity Hacks for Tackling TasksADDitude magazine readers share their strategies for completing tasks, particularly those they find challenging due to ADHD. Topics covered include recognizing the impact of mood and energy levels, prioritizing self-care, utilizing the 'low-hanging fruit' approach, and the role of dopamine and reward systems in motivation.

Read more »

Clever Household Hacks and Tips from ReadersDiscover practical solutions to everyday problems shared by our readers. From navigating power outages with solar lights to preventing pet food theft and achieving perfect chocolate curls, these tips offer valuable insights for a more efficient and enjoyable home life.

Read more »

Neighbors Share Concerns for Delivery Drivers Amid Single-Digit TemperaturesAs temperatures plunge to single digits in Lakewood, Ohio, neighbors are expressing concern for the well-being of delivery drivers who brave the harsh weather conditions to ensure timely deliveries. The report highlights the challenges faced by postal workers and Amazon drivers, including walking on ice, driving through slush, and navigating snowdrifts. It also mentions safety measures implemented by Amazon, such as providing warm gear and requiring breaks in heated areas when temperatures drop below freezing. The article concludes by urging the public to help keep delivery workers safe by clearing driveways and mailbox areas.

Read more »