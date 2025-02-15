Reader Tips: From Buffet Etiquette to Blood Stain Removal and Pet Photos

A collection of helpful tips from readers on various topics, including navigating lunch guest contributions, removing blood stains, repurposing clothing labels, and combating animal abuse.

Recently, a reader, H.K. from Connecticut, wrote in seeking advice on politely declining lunch guests who offered to contribute to the buffet. The writer, R.B. from Tucson, Arizona, supported H.K.'s decision, emphasizing that planned menus often lead to food waste when guests contribute. R.B. also pointed out that H.K. might have limited space for food storage or a small refrigerator, and her desire to be the sole hostess was understandable. R.B.

shared a personal experience where guests, citing time constraints, ended up purchasing store-bought items instead of preparing homemade dishes.Another reader offered a helpful tip for removing blood stains from clothing. Having witnessed a nurse use hydrogen peroxide on a cut at an emergency room, the reader applied the same solution to a blood-stained shirt and achieved remarkable results. While the shirt was slightly discolored, it remained wearable for casual outings. The reader also mentioned finding peroxide in a spray bottle, which would have been even more convenient for dealing with blood stains.The text also included several brief tips from other readers. Karen Mendoza from Camarillo, California, suggested using sturdy clothing name tags as bookmarks, while C.B. from Texas shared a trick for easily getting three-quarter sleeves into jackets. Heloise, the author of the syndicated column, encouraged readers to report instances of animal abuse. Finally, Heloise featured a photo of her Ragdoll cat, Louie, sporting a bowtie for Valentine's Day, inviting readers to share pictures of their pets on her website. She concluded by reminding readers about the website address and the email for submitting pet photos





