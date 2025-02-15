Reader Response: From Cornyn to Costco and Valley View

A reader shares their opinions on various current events, including Senator Cornyn's praise of President Trump, the ongoing development of Pepper Square, the federal budget, Costco's hiring policies, and the overpopulation of animal shelters in Texas.

Apparently, Sen. John Cornyn does not need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. After criticizing President Donald Trump during the early campaign months, he has now realized that he must “go along to get along” to survive in this current environment where disagreement with the Trump White House is just not tolerated.This is probably the wise strategy but he will have to sharpen his game as Attorney General Ken Paxton is much better at playing the sycophant.

While I have not always agreed with Sen. John Cornyn, I always felt that he was careful and logical in his decisions. I no longer believe that. Jeffers‘ column reports that Cornyn has given Trump an “A” for his first few weeks in office.In addition, Jeffers reports that Ken Paxton is considering a run for Cornyn’s Senate seat. I long ago gave Donald Trump and Paxton an “F”. And now, I have changed Cornyn’s grade to the same.Re: “Plan gets OK, fight goes to next round — Council next stop for contested Pepper Square development,' Monday news story.This story should not be about a fight. It should be about a complete knockout with the biggest, worst joke of this century down the street at LBJ Freeway and Preston Road with the disaster of Valley View.Why is there even a consideration for Pepper Square when nothing has been done about the Valley View eyesore that has been discussed for at least 12 years? The property continues to blight the best piece of land that has been not collecting taxes, not generating revenue, not putting people to work, and has and is being ignored by the City Council continually. What is wrong and why hasn’t something been done about it? This is really not funny anymore. A joke is a joke until it gets stale and this is Valley View, a stale joke. Time for action.The effort to eliminate bloated expenses of the federal budget should start with members of Congress — their pay and benefits. By all rights, they are not employees of the federal government but are state employees. They were hired by the states and thus should be paid by them.“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands … may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” James Madison,Based on the first three weeks of the new administration, through word and deed, the accumulation Madison wrote about more than two centuries ago is well under way in 2025. This should scare every single American, of whatever political persuasion.A big thank you goes out to Costco management for listening to its shareholders and continuing with its current hiring policy. Costco believes that its employees feel valued and respected, and even more important, Costco continues to attract and retain top talent. Maybe it is time for our government to focus on itself rather than to concern itself with one of the country’s foremost retailers.Now Democrats are whining, yelling and threatening over Elon Musk and, of course, because of their hatred of President Donald Trump and his getting rid of government waste. It’s about time.When former President Joe Biden defied the courts and ended student loan payments, which even Nancy Pelosi said he had no authority to do, not one Democrat complained.Texas continues to grapple with an animal shelter overpopulation crisis — not because we don’t love our pets, but because we have too many without homes. This Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, I urge fellow Texans to take action and be part of the solution.Spaying and neutering doesn’t just prevent unwanted litters — it reduces strays, lowers shelter intake and improves pet health. The cost of fixing a pet is far less than the cost of feeding, housing and rehoming shelter animals. Supporting initiatives like the Animal Friendly License Plate program, which funds spay/neuter services, is another way Texans can help. By taking proactive steps, we can reduce the number of homeless animals, ease the burden on shelters and create a better future for pets in Texas.Regarding the Super Bowl ads, oh my goodness! What a lot of garbage and waste of money. There were only four that were any good and understandable: the one with older people, one with a little girl, one about cancer and one with Snoop Dogg. The others I didn’t get or even didn’t know what they were advertising. Boo! And my team lost





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JOHN CORNYN DONALD TRUMP VALLEY VIEW COSTCO ANIMAL SHELTERS FEDERAL BUDGET ELON MUSK SUPER BOWL ADS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reader Praises Costco's Inclusivity, Urges School Funding and Daily Reading to ChildrenA reader celebrates Costco's commitment to equal opportunity, advocates for increased public school funding in Texas, and emphasizes the importance of parental involvement in fostering a love of reading.

Read more »

Costco Rejects Proposal to Evaluate Business Risks of DEI PracticesCostco is facing pushback from a conservative think tank over its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The National Center for Public Policy Research submitted a proposal urging Costco to evaluate any business risks posed by its DEI programs, citing potential litigation and reputational damage. However, Costco's board unanimously voted to reject the proposal, arguing that their commitment to DEI is essential and that the requested report would not provide meaningful information. This decision reflects Costco's stance in contrast to other companies that have scaled back or rolled back DEI initiatives.

Read more »

Costco Workers Face Strike as Contract Negotiations StalemateMore than 18,000 Costco workers could go on strike as early as Saturday if a new contract agreement isn't reached with the company. The Teamsters union, representing Costco workers, and the company are locked in negotiations as the current contract expires on Friday. The union has accused Costco of not presenting a fair contract proposal, while Costco maintains its commitment to its employees through competitive wages and benefits.

Read more »

Letters to the Editor — Meals on Wheels, Cornyn and Cruz on freezing funds, DART, CowboysLetters to the Editor

Read more »

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Eyes US Senate Run, Posing Challenge to John CornynKen Paxton, Texas Attorney General, is considering a run for the US Senate, setting up a potential showdown with incumbent Senator John Cornyn. This race could expose the existing rifts within the Texas Republican Party. Paxton has publicly criticized Cornyn, labeling him a 'Republican in name only' and expressing his desire to replace him in the Senate.

Read more »

Texas AG Paxton Eyes Senate Run, Vows to 'Replace' CornynTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has openly declared his intention to challenge incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 GOP primary. Paxton, who has long criticized Cornyn's conservative credentials, has garnered significant support from within the Texas GOP and is actively exploring a Senate run.

Read more »