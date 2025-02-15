Reader Praises Plano ISD Music Department and Enjoys Dallas Morning News Features

A reader shares their positive experience at a Plano ISD music showcase and expresses appreciation for uplifting stories and a humorous column in the Dallas Morning News.

A reader reached out to praise the Plano ISD music department after attending a performance at Vines High School. The reader was impressed by the talent and discipline of the students, as well as the dedication of their teachers. They emphasized the importance of funding these school programs to nurture the development of young talent. The reader also expressed their enjoyment of the February 2nd edition of the Dallas Morning News , highlighting two particular stories that brought them joy.

The front page story about a kidney donation between two friends, John Coyle and Mike Wallace, resonated with the reader, reminding them of the good in people and the power of friendship. Another story on Page 2A about a $2 tip sparking outrage on social media provided a lighter moment. Finally, the reader praised a column by Glenn Rogers, recognizing his humorous and witty writing style as a welcome addition to the newspaper. They expressed anticipation for more contributions from this Texan columnist





