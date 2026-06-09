Reader left £942 out of pocket after Vodafone charged for unwanted dongle

A reader has been left £942 out of pocket after Vodafone continued to charge him monthly payments for a tablet he had returned. The tablet was actually a dongle, a device that plugs into a laptop or PC and gives it access to the internet via the mobile phone network. Monthly charges apply, as they do with a mobile phone. The reader didn't want the dongle and was being charged for something he didn't use. After contacting Vodafone, the firm confirmed an error was made and the dongle line is now disconnected, and the overpayments have been refunded. The case highlights the importance of keeping an eye on bank statements and understanding the terms of contracts, especially when they are set up in a shop.

A reader has been left £942 out of pocket after Vodafone continued to charge him monthly payments for a tablet he had returned. He discovered the tablet was actually a dongle, a device that plugs into a laptop or PC and gives it access to the internet via the mobile phone network .

Monthly charges apply, as they do with a mobile phone. The reader didn't want the dongle and was being charged for something he didn't use. After contacting Vodafone, the firm confirmed an error was made and the dongle line is now disconnected, and the overpayments have been refunded. The case highlights the importance of keeping an eye on bank statements and understanding the terms of contracts, especially when they are set up in a shop





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Vodafone Dongle Mobile Phone Network Overpayments Consumer Contracts Regulations Contract Cancellation Bank Statements Terms Of Contracts Shop Contracts Cooling-Off Period Exit Charges

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