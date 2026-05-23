Reader battles neighbour over property boundary dispute: 'I won the case but got no money back', ' Boundary disputes are particularly stressful and lengthy'

After struggling with a neighbor's boundary dispute and losing at first, the reader won the case on appeal and had the neighbor ordered to pay the legal fees. However, even though they won the case, they have not received any money back that was won by the case. The neighbor continues to have work done on her property while the reader deals with dangerous problems in their home.

My family bought a property in 1942, which was eventually left to my son after the family member who was living in it died. However, when attempting to transfer ownership, we discovered that a neighbor had registered part of our boundary and land as her own several years earlier.

The initial court decision was lost, and the neighbor was awarded £18,000 and set aside £11,500 for our legal fees for the appeal. However, the case was ultimately appealed and won, with the judge ruling that the neighbor should pay our legal costs, but we have not received any money back.

The neighbor is still having work done on her property while we struggle with broken heating, worn decking, and other dangerous problems with our home, which we cannot afford to fix





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Property Boundary Dispute Legal Costs Border Disputes Personal Stress Frustration Enforcement Options Cost Process

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