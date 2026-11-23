“I love it,” Storrie says of fashion. “It’s just self-expression.”

Heated Rivalry costar Hudson Williams—made him an object of something close to social media psychosis. Over the next 12 months, this 26-year-old actor—originally from Odessa, Texas, and more latterly a starry-eyed Hollywood hopeful waiting tables in Los Angeles—left a different impression.

Oscar Party, his ensemble was a body-hugging transparent turtleneck and diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. link necklace. On a recent visit to our offices, Storrie arrived in casual attire before sweeping into the fashion closet and shimmying into a pair of fluid trousers, a snug T-shirt, and a blouson-style jacket, giving himself an assured once-over.

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“I love it,” he said about such transformations. “It’s just self-expression. ” Read on for an excerpt of his conversation with—which ranged from Storrie’s punk roots and his adoration of Parker Posey to his side hustle in “provocateur” photography, and beyond. Listen to the full episode below.

—“I’m always doing something—I’m either making music or doing photos. It’s not like acting or filmmaking where I feel like that’s my purpose,” says Storrie, here in Gucci.

“This stuff is a kind of doodling. ”’s Best Dressed cover story, we wanted to pick someone who was part of the moment we’re in, who took risks and had fun with it. You seem to have justI’ve always loved to express myself. I think growing up, I had a plethora of chapters in terms of my clothing and hair—and just my physical appearance.

But before doing red carpets and going to events and fashion shows, I never considered fashion the way I do now. It was really James Yardley, my stylist, who helped me see how much time and thought and effort went into all of it—and now I love it. Storrie in a Raggedy Threads quarter-zip. Prada trousers and bag.

Lii hood. Falke socks and Church’s shoes. Tell me about the shoot that accompanies this interview—I heard you were dancing a lot on set. Were there any songs that got you moving?

Everyone always asks me on set, “What do you want to listen to? ” And I’m like, “Honestly, just play whatever. ” I like to match whatever’s going on rather than putting on my thing. My thing would be a little too aggressive—it’s like weird, hard electronic stuff.

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I listen to a lot of, um…actually, it’s very popular in Eastern Europe, it’s called bochka. No, I’ve liked this for a really long time—probably eight years? I’ve always listened to independent artists on SoundCloud, and I just went down this weird rabbit hole. Storrie wears a Versace jacket.

Raggedy Threads tank top. Loro Piana turtleneck, trousers, and shoes. What makes you feel comfortable when you’re in front of the camera? Is that an easy place for you to be?

I love photo shoots—I used to do photo shoots with my friends. I’d do these really interesting self-portraits too when I was in high school. I’ve always been kind of a photographer. I did one probably a year ago—they’re kind of editorial, but they’re also just…provocateur stuff.

I’m always doing something—I’m either making music or doing photos. It’s not like acting or filmmaking where I feel like that’s my purpose. This stuff is a kind of doodling. It’s my way of just staying active.

What’s your relationship with New York like? You’re originally from Texas but you live in LA—do you have a checklist of things you always do here, or do you just explore? Calvin Klein Collection shirt, The Row trousers, Falke socks, and New Balance sneakers. I want to know about your first fashion memory—do you remember when you understood the power of getting dressed, or found an item you couldn’t live without?

I’ve always fixated on a single pair of shoes, and then worn that pair into the ground. I remember being in preschool and having these moon boots—Napoleon Dynamite boots—and feeling like, This is me. YSL jeans. They have, like, blood stains on them—not super visible, but I just wear those jeans every single day—and a black shirt, and these Onitsukas.

Do you know the brand New Rock? I was punk in, like, 2018—​that was my thing. I used to wear these cargo camo shorts past the knee, and I would wear three-inch platform curb-stomper boots that went halfway up the calf. I think they were $450, which was a lot at the time.

I was in a crew that was into techno, maybe that’s where my thing for deep-industrial music started. They were very popular amongst this crowd I was hanging with. Nope—I had long hair that I never brushed, and I would just wear, like, cool cutoff shirts. No—I rock things with confidence.

I mean, that’s the thing about fashion, right? You cannot take in what anyone else has to say. I don’t go online; I don’t pay attention to it—don’t have the apps on my phone and I don’t listen to it. When I cut my hair, I didn’t know anyone was having a negative reaction until these fans came up to me and were like, “You know what people are calling you online, right?

” And I was like, “No, I actually have no idea. ” And they were like, “Buzznor. You’re Buzznor. ” And I was like, “That’s kind of silly.

” I just didn’t care about it. People don’t know what they’re talking about, you know? Do you and Hudson Williams talk about what you’re wearing before you’re on a red carpet together? Do your styles diverge?

We don’t talk, but I think there’s been a natural cohesion. We are very cut from the same cloth, so there’s a lot of synchronicity. I think Hudson always looks good, but he’s also different than me—there’s something street style or edgy about what he does, and I always kind of envy that. ], so I literally live with him, which is amazing.

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We were at this hotel, which was a brilliant hotel, but I just…. I needed a washing machine. I needed a kitchen.

“I rock things with confidence. I mean, that’s the thing about fashion, right? ” says Storrie, here in Ferragamo.

“You cannot take in what anyone else has to say. ”That was just a handful of videos where I was alone in my room at my dad’s house in Odessa, Texas. It was when people would go on YouTube and create videos talking to the camera and doing skits or characters or whatever. And so I was like, “I’ll do that.

” One of those videos is what drunk people do when they get home. It’s 12-year-old me pretending to be drunk. In the video, I just get the remote control, and for 30 seconds, I sit in silence and watch TV. But then I got locked out of that account, and so I couldn’t take those off.

And now they live on the internet. When we met at a Tiffany dinner earlier this year, I was so excited to hear about your experience in the clown community in Los Angeles. What is it about that experience that has stayed with you?

I think clown and performance art—I say performance art, not just clown, because there’s a lot of stuff that we did that wasn’t traditional clown—taught me that there’s a line where something can be simultaneously funny and sad; something can be both sexy and bizarre. I love operating in the gray parts of art and entertainment, where you don’t really knowso that it’s interesting.

People will do performances where they get up and just look at the audience for three minutes and not say anything, and it can be scary and off-putting, and then two seconds later you’re laughing because you can’t help but break the ice. And then it goes on for another minute and you’re like, “Oh, this is kind of beautiful and vulnerable. ” I love that gray space.

Burberry coat, Prada sweater, Society Archive vintage trousers, Nike headband, and Danned boots. Vanity FairI was kind of in love with Parker Posey, and I met her. She was in a movie that was really inspirational to me—The people that I get starstruck by are never the bigger-than-life stars, like the Nicole Kidmans or the Meryl Streeps—the people that everyone knows. I get starstruck by people who were important to me.

Like, when I met Lake Bell—I remember her in this weird rom-com,that I watched all the time with my sister growing up. I met her and was like, “Oh my God, it’s you—you’re real. You’re real. ” You know what I mean?with Gracie Abrams.

I also love everyone else in that—Lola Tung, David Jonsson, Tom Burke…. What was the vibe off the set or after-hours? I love, love, love Gracie Abrams. She gave me the most beautiful gift I think I’ve ever been given: this Tiffany necklace with these antique charms, these little symbols of the characters that we play.

It was just so cool. No, it’s crazy. With the amount of time that I’ve spent on it, you’d think I would be able to speak by now—but Russian is hard. It’s so sexy, that language.

But so incredibly hard. My French used to be really good, and now it’s okay. I can speak some Spanish from growing up in Texas and living in California, and I think that’s what I’m gonna tackle next. In my next little period of time that I have to myself, I’m gonna take Spanish lessons.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.is committed to reporting and riffing on the global fashion conversation—always filtered through the lens of culture and what’s happening in the world at large. With a mix of trendsetting content and thoughtful storytelling, our editors keep an eye on what’s now, what’s next, and what truly matters. ...