Read This: Rockstar employees who worked on GTA VI want better working conditions

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.franchise, is almost here, and employees at developer Rockstar Games want to remind players about the programmers who worked behind the scenes to make the video game possible.

In, Rockstar animation programmer Nestor Uriarte wrote about the need for union recognition to safeguard their jobs. The voting ballot is currently open, and Uriarte, who works at the studio’s Edinburgh location, said that winning union recognition could set a precedent that impacts people beyond Rockstar.

Also read ‘It’s a risk’: How Rockstar built the most detailed (and romantic) GTA yet

“As one of the biggest and most influential game studios in the world, what happens here could open the door for other workers across the U.K. to imagine an alternative future for the industry—one in which workers’ voices are taken into account more,” he said. the game has already made over $1.5 billion in pre-sales. In cinephile terms, that’s almost the equivalent of Christopher Nolan’s.

The impact isn’t lost on Rockstar employees like Uriarte, but behind the scenes, perhaps unbeknownst to gamers who might be getting lost in the sunsets and steamy escapades, workers are subject to “intense overtime in the buildup and mass redundancies in the aftermath. ” Rockstar, like many developers, has also been, spurred by such working conditions.

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“Our games are industry-leading. Our wages, conditions and bonuses should be too,” Uriarte wrote.at $200 billion, with a projected value of $250 billion by 2028. Despite the industry’s lucrativeness, Uriarte said Rockstar employees worry layoffs will eventually affect them, asover the past two years. And while Rockstar said it’s committed to making its games with humans, employees can’t help but fear AI could affect their work.

Union recognition would at least allow employees to be part of those conversations. Uriarte said some colleagues have expressed concern that the union could ruffle feathers at the company, but he said they’re all ultimately working toward the same goal of wanting Rockstar to succeed.

“Whatever happens in this ballot, our union will continue fighting for a studio that works for every single person at Rockstar, and for workers across the industry,” he said.