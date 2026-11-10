Read This: Dean Norris shares excerpt of RJ Mitte's interviews from Breaking Bad oral history

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox. , features interviews with nearly everybody involved in Vince Gilligan’s iconic drama, calls Mitte “part of the show’s heartbeat.

” Cast when he was just 14 years old as Walt Jr., the adoring son with cerebral palsy of series antihero Walter White, Mitte died by suicide last month at the age of 34. In the interviews, conducted over the past several years by Norris , Mitte recalls his tough upbringing as a child with cerebral palsy who got into extra work on shows liketo help support his single mother and younger sister.

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Noting that his first ever audition was for a statewide anti-meth campaign, Mitte recalls seeing thecasting call that changed his life.

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“The description of the role literally said, ‘dark hair, big eyebrows, and mild cerebral palsy,’ Mitte told Norris, “And I was like, ‘that’s me! '”,” says of Mitte’s work in the scene where Walt Jr. finally turns on his father, “I think RJ also did a terrific job in that moment—­ he’s kind of the linchpin of the whole thing.

” Series creatorlaments that there wasn’t enough room for a final goodbye scene between father and son in the series finale, noting, “We were sad we couldn’t have a goodbye scene with his son, Walt Jr., because RJ is a wonderful actor. ” Norris himself calls Mitte “bright, talented, and a real sweetheart,” and closes out the piece with a quote from Mitte that can’t help but hit hard: “I will be eighty years old in a nursing home and there will probably be someone looking at me through a window, saying, ‘There’s Walt Jr.’ And I’m okay with that. ”