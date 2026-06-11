Reactions to Doctor Who Being Put Out to Competitive Tender

The text discusses the news that Doctor Who has been put out to competitive tender, with the BBC signaling a pause as it plans the show’s next era. It includes reactions from Stephen Moffat and Katy Manning, as well as comments from Russell T Davies and producers Bad Wolf.

Ex-showrunner and writer Stephen Moffat and actress Katy Manning reacted to the news that Doctor Who has been put out to competitive tender . Doctor Who has been put out to competitive tender , with the BBC signaling a pause as it plans the show’s next era.

Stephen Moffat says the Doctor Who shake-up was news to him, but urged fans to stay hopeful through the cliffhanger. Katy Manning reacted to the Doctor Who news by backing the series’ return and praising its loyal global fan family. Russell T Davies confirmed the Christmas Special is off, saying the focus is now on securing more Doctor Who ahead as he and Bad Wolf depart. and producers Bad Wolf are gone.

The long-running series is now officially out to competitive tender (translation: shelved for now). To say that there’s a whole lot to unpack and a number of questions to be answered would be an understatement. But for now, we’re taking a look at some of the reactions to the news





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Doctor Who Competitive Tender BBC Stephen Moffat Katy Manning Russell T Davies Bad Wolf Christmas Special Doctor Who Shake-Up Global Fan Family Long-Running Series Competitive Tender (Translation: Shelved For N

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