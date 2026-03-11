Alabama Ranked No. 5 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2026 Season

Alabama debuted at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff committee rankings, four spots ahead of its AP Top 25 position, as the SEC placed 10 teams in the top 25 and Miami took the No. 1 spot.

Alabama debuted at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff committee ranking of the 2026 season, a full four spots higher than its position in the AP Top 25.

Miami is the committee's No. 1 team, followed by Georgia at No. 2, Utah at No. 3 and Indiana at No. 4. The Crimson Tide sits one spot behind Indiana despite two losses. The ranking places Alabama above its AP poll standing, where the highest the Crimson Tide ever reached was No. 6, even while undefeated at 5-0.

Also read Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Committee’s Obsession With Alabama Is Unwarranted

Alabama Resumes Strength

The committee views Alabama's resume as one of the strongest in the nation, with its losses coming to No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee. The team is 6-2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The SEC dominates the committee's top 14, placing seven teams in that group, and has 10 teams in the top 25 overall. Alabama's upcoming opponent, LSU, is ranked No. 14 with the same 6-2 record.

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The Crimson Tide's ranking suggests it could lose to the Tigers on Saturday and remain in the playoff mix at 9-3. The top five drew immediate criticism. Miami is the consensus No. 1 and Georgia is No. 2, but observers questioned how the committee justified putting a two-loss Alabama team ahead of two-loss Tennessee.

Committee Criticism Rises

Critics also noted it is a tough look to rank a team No. 5 when it has lost two of its last three games, regardless of the opponents. Utah and Indiana also drew skepticism for their top-five placements. Wake Forest was a major point of contention at No. 16, with arguments that the Demon Deacons are the most underrated team in college football.

Wake Forest has dominated every opponent except Miami and nearly beat the Hurricanes on a Friday night earlier in the year. Wake Forest's best win is Louisville, a team that nearly beat Ole Miss to open the season before falling off. LSU is ranked two spots ahead of Wake Forest despite having one more loss and the same number of significant wins.

Ranking Questions Persist

The committee has faced questions about its rankings for a decade, and the latest release only strengthened those arguments. Lane Kiffin said he is sad about changes to the LSU-Alabama rivalry and told LSU fans to start drinking early.

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Meanwhile, the SEC is feeling good about its standing, while the Big Ten is close to hitting the panic button. Alabama beat writer Theo Fernandez provided reaction to the Crimson Tide's initial ranking.