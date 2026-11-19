Prime Video's Reacher Season 5 faces competition from Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Season 2 in 2027. Explore the thriller rivalry, cast details, and viewing expectations.

Alan Ritchson's Reacher is widely regarded as one of the most compelling action thrillers currently available on streaming platforms. The Prime Video series has consistently delivered high-quality storytelling, and with the upcoming fifth season, the show is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory in popularity and critical acclaim. The narrative strength and character depth established in previous seasons have created a dedicated global audience that eagerly anticipates each new installment.

The success of the show is quantifiable, as it has recently surpassed 200 million viewers worldwide across its entire run. This monumental achievement in commercial success and critical reception was significant enough to prompt Prime Video to renew the series for a sixth season long before the fifth season even premiered. Such early renewal decisions underscore the network's confidence in the franchise's enduring appeal and its ability to attract massive viewership numbers consistently.

Also read CIA Season 2 Episode 7 Course-Corrects Disappointing Season With Bill and Colin Undercover Mission

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Confirms 2027 Return

While fans are anticipating the next chapter of Reacher, another major title in the same genre is preparing for its own return to screens. Peacock's The Day of the Jackal season 2 has been officially confirmed to return in 2027. After earning wide acclaim and demonstrating significant commercial success during its initial run, the series took some time to be renewed, but production is now in full swing. This places both major thriller series on a collision course for the same broadcast window.

The timing of these premieres creates an exciting rivalry for action and crime thriller enthusiasts. Both Reacher season 5 and The Day of the Jackal season 2 are expected to premiere around the same time in 2027. This scheduling overlap ensures that viewers will have two high-caliber, book-adapted series to choose from, offering a competitive landscape that benefits consumers with top-tier entertainment options.

Advertisement

Alan Ritchson and Eddie Redmayne Lead Distinct Protagonists

Both The Day of the Jackal and Reacher are adaptations of beloved literary works. The Day of the Jackal is loosely based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name, while Reacher adapts one of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books every season. The titular protagonists in both shows are quite similar in their portrayal as hyper-competent lone wolves who function completely off the grid. Despite having the same level of commitment to their missions and detached stoic worldviews, both characters have distinct modus operandi.

Like The Jackal, Jack Reacher, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, tries to be a ghost and avoids garnering any unnecessary attention. To his dismay, trouble always finds him. Redmayne's Jackal, in contrast, is a chameleon who always cleverly operates from the shadows. In action, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher takes a no-holds-barred approach towards taking down his enemies. He uses his brute strength to crush them instead of staying fixated on meticulous strategies.

The Jackal, on the other hand, blends seamlessly in the crowds and relies more on secret means like long-range sniping. Prime Video's Reacher has moments where the Alan Ritchson character comes off more as an anti-hero. However, for the most part, his morals remain intact and he never intentionally harms innocents. He is a modern paladin. Eddie Redmayne's Jackal is portrayed as a text-book anti-hero and the thrill of watching him lies purely in his ability to execute near-impossible missions.

Lee Child Cites Frederick Forsyth as Major Inspiration

What makes Reacher and The Day of the Jackal's upcoming rivalry even more exciting is that Lee Child drew inspiration from Frederick Forsyth's book when he first wrote Jack Reacher. In a 2025 article via Guardian, Lee Child remembered the late author by recalling how he completely changed the rules of crime thrillers. Most typical crime thrillers flesh out their protagonists and reveal everything about who they are, what they want, and where they are operating.

As Lee Child explained, Forsyth threw these conventions into the wind in The Day of Jackal and focused primarily on the how. He made the Jackal's mode of operation so fascinating that it alone made readers admire him. Lee Child achieves something similar with Jack Reacher. Even though his books give glimpses of Reacher's backstory, there is always an air of ambiguity to the character.

Advertisement

Like their source material, both Prime Video's Reacher and Peacock's The Day of the Jackal also brilliantly embrace the how of their titular characters. This narrative approach focuses on the execution of missions rather than exhaustive character biographies. The return of both series in 2027 is incredibly exciting because it allows audiences to compare two shows that share this specific, highly effective storytelling philosophy.

The original Reacher series, which began with a release date of February 3, 2022, introduced the world to a former military police officer who drifts between American towns. Without a phone and traveling light, he embroils himself in local crimes and brings justice in his wake. Based on the series of novels by Lee Child, Reacher's journey offers him an intimate understanding of the nation he once served.

Peacock's adaptation of The Day of the Jackal follows a different path but shares the same DNA of high-stakes suspense. The upcoming season promises to continue the tradition of meticulous planning and shadowy operations that defined the first season. With production well underway, the show is poised to deliver a gripping narrative that rivals the intensity of Reacher.

As 2027 approaches, the entertainment landscape will be dominated by these two powerhouse franchises. The competition between Prime Video and Peacock will likely drive higher production values and more innovative storytelling techniques. Viewers can expect a thrilling year filled with intense action, complex characters, and narratives that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.