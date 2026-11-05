Ari Stidham Joins Reacher Season 5 as Dean Lassider Amid Cast Expansions

Ari Stidham joins Reacher season 5 playing Dean Lassider, a sleazy businessman linked to Kevin Durand's character, in the adaptation of Make Me.

Reacher season 5 has officially added veteran action star Ari Stidham to its expanding ensemble cast in a significant recurring role. The announcement confirms that the Amazon Prime Video series will continue its adaptation of Lee Child's novel Make Me, which serves as the narrative foundation for the upcoming installment. This casting update follows the recent additions of Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo, and Kevin Durand to the supporting cast list. The inclusion of Stidham further solidifies the production team working under executive producer Nick Santora to bring the gritty world of Mother's Rest to life.

Stidham will portray Dean Lassider, a character described as a sleazy businessman with a questionable moral compass. According to reports, Lassider conducts his illicit operations out of a desert strip club, a setting that aligns with the dark atmosphere established in previous seasons. The role provides Stidham with a significant recurring presence in the storyline, moving beyond a guest appearance to become an integral part of the plot mechanics. This character addition adds another layer of corruption to the local power structures Reacher will encounter.

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The character of Dean Lassider is intricately tied to the existing cast through his association with Kevin Durand's character. Durand, who is already confirmed to appear in the series, shares a long-standing professional history with Lassider within the narrative structure of the show. This connection suggests that the criminal conspiracy central to the Make Me plot will heavily involve the interactions between these two actors. Their established on-screen dynamic promises to elevate the tension in the unfolding crime thriller.

This casting choice marks a professional reunion for Ari Stidham and Reacher executive producer Nick Santora. Santora previously created the television series Scorpion, in which Stidham starred as the character Marcus Dixon. The collaboration between Santora and Stidham brings a level of trusted creative chemistry to the production. Santora guides the adaptation of the novel while Stidham delivers performance depth to the role of Dean Lassider, ensuring a cohesive vision for the season.

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Reacher season 5 will directly follow the plot of the seventh Jack Reacher novel, titled Make Me. The story begins after Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, arrives in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest. This location serves as the primary setting where Reacher encounters the local power structures and criminal elements that drive the season's conflict. The narrative core involves Reacher teaming up with a private investigator to search for a missing person. This investigation acts as the catalyst for uncovering a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy that permeates the town.

The stakes are raised significantly as Reacher delves deeper into the corruption, forcing him to confront the powerful figures represented by characters like Dean Lassider. The expanding roster includes Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo, and Kevin Durand, all of whom have been added to the supporting roles. These actors join the main cast to flesh out the world of Mother's Rest and the various factions vying for control. The inclusion of Ari Stidham further ensures the team is ready to tackle the complex web of deceit at the heart of the story.

Fans can anticipate more updates as production progresses and additional character details are revealed by the network. The combination of familiar faces and new additions promises a robust and engaging season for the action thriller franchise. The gritty tone and complex character relationships are expected to resonate with long-time readers of the Jack Reacher series. As the cast continues to grow, the anticipation for the next chapter in Jack Reacher's journey builds steadily.