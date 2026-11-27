Lee Child reveals that the Margrave town in Reacher was entirely constructed on a field in Ontario because pandemic restrictions prevented filming in existing locations.

Author Lee Child has confirmed that the fictional Georgia town of Margrave, the primary setting for the first season of Prime Video's Reacher series, was not an existing location but a complete set built from the ground up. The production team constructed every building and street in a large open field located approximately one hour outside of Toronto, Ontario. This decision was driven by the strict restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made filming in traditional, inhabited locations impossible at the time.

Production Logistics in Ontario

Child, who recently discussed the release of the latest Jack Reacher novel, Chain Reaction, with Collider, expressed surprise at the extent of the set construction when he initially assumed a picturesque Canadian town had been selected for filming. He stated that the production team literally built every square inch of Margrave to ensure the show could proceed safely and effectively. The result is a highly authentic representation of the rural southern United States, which has become a defining visual element of the series' success. Actor Alan Ritchson, who portrays the titular character, has been frequently pictured in this diner setting, a scene that aligns closely with the opening chapter of the first novel, Killing Floor.

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Pandemic Restrictions and Set Construction

The unique challenges of Season 1 required a production model that avoided the risks associated with traditional location scouting and filming in populated areas. Lee Child explained that it was not possible to film in existing locations due to the pandemic, necessitating the creation of a controlled environment. The production department located a suitable open field and proceeded to build the entire town, including the police station and the barbershop where the character Reacher gathers information about Blind Blake. This comprehensive approach allowed the crew to maintain continuity and safety protocols without interacting with local communities or businesses.

Future Use of the Physical Set

Once filming for the first season concluded, the physical set did not disappear into obscurity. Lee Child noted that the production team successfully sold the entire set to the Ontario Film Board. This transfer of ownership means that the infrastructure of Margrave remains intact and available for other productions. Future filmmakers can now use the existing buildings and layout, simply adjusting signage and details to suit their specific narrative needs. This reuse of the set provides a significant financial and logistical benefit to the regional film industry by preserving a fully realized movie town.

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Adaptation of the Jack Reacher Universe

The accurate recreation of Margrave has been praised for bringing Lee Child's fictional world to life with remarkable fidelity. Viewers listening to the audiobook of Killing Floor often find themselves visualizing Alan Ritchson in the diner because the set captures the specific atmosphere described in the text. The production team's attention to detail extends beyond the main town square to include every square inch of the location, ensuring that the background elements match the tone of the story. This level of commitment to physical realism has contributed to the critical acclaim of the Prime Video adaptation.

Impact on Television Production Standards

The decision to build a whole town from scratch highlights the lengths to which modern television productions will go to maintain creative integrity during global disruptions. While it may have seemed like an excessive measure initially, the construction of Margrave proved to be a strategic asset for Ontario's film infrastructure. By selling the set to the Ontario Film Board, the production ensured that the investment would continue to generate value for future projects. This model of permanent set construction may become more common in an era where pandemic-like restrictions could still impact filming schedules. The legacy of this decision is a ready-made location that enhances the visual storytelling of any production that chooses to use it.