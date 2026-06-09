Re-industrialisation: A vital path for tackling youth unemployment in the UK

A technologist and trustee of the Christopher Nieper Foundation argues that re-industrialisation, combined with addressing AI's impact and improving industrial policy, is essential for creating high-quality jobs and purpose for Britain's NEET youth.

Britain faces a significant challenge with over one million young people aged 16-24 not in education, employment, or training ( NEET ). While various reasons and solutions have been proposed, including tax increases and employee rights measures, deeper structural issues such as de-industrialisation and the rise of artificial intelligence demand attention.

As a technologist with experience across multiple sectors-having served as Chief Technology Officer at Rolls-Royce, worked in government, and now leading a UK startup-the author underscores the importance of re-industrialisation for restoring hope and purpose to the younger generation. Through involvement with the Christopher Nieper Foundation, which focuses on supporting NEET youth, the perspective is that de-industrialisation, initiated under Margaret Thatcher, aimed to eliminate inefficient industries but shifted wealth creation toward a deregulated financial sector.

This transition moved employment from manufacturing communities to a service-based economy concentrated in the South-East, leaving Britain's former industrial regions without sufficient quality jobs for young people. AI presents a second major challenge, impacting the UK economy more severely than many others. Work with a manual component-such as manufacturing, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and equipment design-can often be augmented by AI, while purely service or knowledge-based roles are at risk of replacement.

With about 80 percent of the UK economy now service-oriented, AI-driven job creation may not adequately address NEET numbers. Additional obstacles to re-industrialisation include a deskilled civil service (Whitehall) less equipped to manage industrial change, high energy costs compared to peer nations, weak supply chains, poor defence-commercial synergies, and government procurement policies that fail to prioritise UK design and manufacture despite wider economic benefits. True re-industrialisation does not mean reverting to outdated smokestack industries.

World-class high-value manufacturers like JCB, Rolls-Royce, JLR, Unilever, and GSK, along with promising startups, can deliver diverse high-quality jobs for graduates and apprentices. Sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, agricultural technology, nuclear energy, electric vehicles, new materials, biotechnology, and defence hold substantial potential.

However, achieving this requires rethinking industrial policy, government procurement, net zero strategies, defence industrial strategy, education, and financial incentives. The science budget and Whitehall's expertise must be scrutinised.

Moreover, current entrepreneurial incentives are insufficient; legislation aimed at increasing taxes, enhancing employee rights, and ensuring governance often backfires by suppressing employment, adding red tape, and diminishing entrepreneurial rewards, driving talent abroad. Re-industrialisation should complement rather than compete with other growing sectors like creative industries, tourism, AI-generated jobs, and innovative service delivery. It is not an either-or choice; both manufacturing revival and sector diversification are essential for sustainable growth and providing opportunities for NEET youth





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NEET Re-Industrialisation Artificial Intelligence Youth Unemployment UK Manufacturing Industrial Policy Entrepreneurship Skills Government Procurement Economic Growth

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