RDU travelers navigate lingering delays, lost luggage after nationwide FAA ground stop

RDU travelers continued dealing with delays, canceled flights and missing luggage days after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel.

Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport were still dealing with the fallout Sunday from a rare nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel across the country, leaving passengers stranded, scrambling for alternate transportation and searching for missing luggage.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon because of communication issues affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The disruption lasted more than four hours before the ground stop was lifted. More than 14,000 flights were canceled Friday and Saturday, according to reporting from ABC News. More than 900 Sunday flights had already been canceled as of Saturday.

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Bryan Bedford, the FAA administrator, said airlines expected to have their full schedules restored by the end of Sunday.

"Tried to leave Orlando yesterday. Our midafternoon flight kept getting pushed back and back and back," Krasula said. Unable to secure a rental car or a Greyhound bus, Krasula said he eventually turned to the train, spending roughly 13 hours traveling from Orlando to Cary.

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"We got on that train in downtown Orlando last night about 7 p.m., and we got to Cary this morning about 8:30," Krasula said. "Thirteen hours on the train trying to sleep, if you want to call it that. Upright position seat. But hey, we made it here.

We're safe.

"The FAA said faulty equipment was responsible for Friday's ground stop. Bedford said Saturday that officials had found "zero evidence" the incident was nefarious or related to artificial intelligence. Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, said a contractor working at a remote FAA location had been performing routine maintenance as Krasula said the widespread disruption left him concerned about the nation's aviation infrastructure.

"I think it's obvious to most people that the system is just overloaded," he said. "It's overtaxed. Something needs to be done.

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" Cody Veach, who said he frequently travels for work, also questioned how one problem could have such a broad impact. "It's scary to think that simple rewiring of a system, going from copper to fiber optic, can cause a nationwide grounding," Veach said. "I got one of two of them, and I still can't seem to find the other one," he said. "So, it's been ridiculous.

" The problems mirror those reported at RDU immediately after the ground stop. Travelers told ABC11 they faced long lines, difficulty finding rental cars and hotel rooms, and waits of about three hours to retrieve checked baggage. The ordeal is also changing Veach's plans for upcoming holiday travel. Instead of flying for Thanksgiving, he said his family plans to drive to Indiana.

While airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews, Duffy cautioned that passengers could continue to see delays and cancellations during the recovery.