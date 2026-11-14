RDU flights ‘slowly beginning’ again as FAA lifts national ground stop caused by communications issue

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport says passengers are resuming flights after all flights were grounded Friday evening amid a national ground stop. In a Friday advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, all aircraft across the country have been grounded.

) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport says passengers are resuming flights after all flights were grounded Friday evening amid a national ground stop. In a Friday advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, all aircraft across the country have been grounded.

"Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," the advisory said. "By order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. "Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy made a post on social media that shed some light on the situation. According to Duffy, the stoppage was triggered following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

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"In a social media post made Friday night, RDU said the FAA has lifted the national ground stop. "The FAA has lifted the ground stop at RDU, and flights are slowly beginning to resume," RDU's social media post reads. The airport went on to write that while operations are up an running again, it would take time for things to return to normal.

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RDU said flights could still be cancelled or delayed, and travelers should check their flight status with their airlines or onCopyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc.