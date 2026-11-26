The Reserve Bank of India accepted Rs 8,002.80 crore in state debt switches from Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, missing the Rs 10,800 crore target.

The Reserve Bank of India finalized its inaugural state debt switch auction on Thursday, accepting Rs 8,002.80 crore in securities. This figure falls significantly short of the Rs 10,800 crore notified amount, highlighting structural constraints in market participation. The central bank utilized this mechanism to help five specific states extend their repayment timelines.

Transaction Details and State Participation

Tamil Nadu emerged as the largest participant, with Rs 2,222 crore in accepted securities. Rajasthan followed with Rs 1,950 crore, while Madhya Pradesh secured Rs 1,844.80 crore. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab contributed Rs 1,381 crore and Rs 605 crore respectively. These five jurisdictions accounted for the entire accepted volume of the transaction.

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The auction attracted 81 total offers valued at Rs 11,188.66 crore across ten different securities. However, the central bank selected only fifty of these offers for acceptance. In exchange for the retired securities, the Reserve Bank issued destination bonds with a face value of Rs 8,261.55 crore. These new instruments carry maturities between 2034 and 2044.

Debt Extension Mechanism Explained

This switch allows states to exchange bonds maturing between 2027 and 2029 for longer-dated paper. The operation defers near-term redemption pressure into the next decade, effectively pushing repayment obligations out by seven to seventeen years. This strategy smooths the repayment profile for the involved states.

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The primary goal is to reduce the immediate refinancing burden. By replacing securities falling due over the next three years with debt maturing in the next decade, states can manage their liquidity more effectively. The trade-off involves locking in current borrowing costs for a longer duration.

Pricing and Market Yield Signals

The cut-off yields on the destination securities ranged from 7.89 per cent to 8.08 per cent. These rates varied depending on the specific state and the maturity of the bonds involved. This pricing range provides the most concrete market signal from the exercise regarding state risk appetite.

Market participants note that the pricing differentiated between issuers, indicating continued market scrutiny. As this was the first such switch auction, these figures will serve as a reference for future operations rather than a settled benchmark. The yield levels reflect the cost at which banks are willing to extend maturity on state risk.

Constraints on Bank Participation

Participation was constrained by the limited availability of eligible state development loans in bank portfolios. Banks are the dominant holders of these securities, and a switch only works if they are willing to hand back specific instruments. Treasury officials indicated that participation depended heavily on the stock of eligible bonds held.

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Another factor was whether banks found the exchange attractive at prevailing secondary-market prices. Offers came in below the notified amount for three securities, while one security attracted bids worth Rs 775 crore but saw no acceptance at all. The shortfall is viewed as a supply constraint rather than a demand failure.

Future Implications for State Debt

If limited bank holdings of eligible securities remain the binding constraint, future switches may see similar partial take-up. The central bank might need to widen the pool of securities or offer more generous pricing to improve participation. This first operation provides critical data on how markets respond to debt extension tools.

The successful execution with five states demonstrates the viability of the mechanism despite the lower-than-expected uptake. Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab have successfully managed to defer their near-term debt obligations. The Reserve Bank of India will likely refine its approach based on these initial results.