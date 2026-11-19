Royal Bank of Canada reports zero holdings in the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF in its November 18, 2026 SEC filing, signaling a shift away from leveraged crypto products.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) officially holds no shares of the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF as of the end of the second quarter of 2026, according to an amended filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 18, 2026. This disclosure confirms that the bank's Canadian banking giant has completely removed its exposure to this specific leveraged cryptocurrency vehicle. The filing serves as a clear indicator of the institution's current risk management strategy regarding high-volatility digital asset products.

RBC XRP ETF Position Details

The amended 13F filing explicitly lists RBC's holdings in U.S.-listed securities, revealing a complete absence of the Teucrium fund in its portfolio at the close of the second quarter. This zero-balance stands in contrast to earlier market speculation that the bank might maintain some level of participation in the growing exchange-traded fund sector. The Teucrium fund is designed to provide investors with double the daily return of the underlying XRP asset, a product that carries significantly higher risk than standard spot ETFs. By divesting entirely, RBC demonstrates a conservative approach to the more volatile segments of the crypto market.

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Q1 Bitwise XRP Investment Context

While the bank has exited its leveraged position, it previously engaged with the crypto market through different instruments during the earlier part of the year. In the first quarter of 2026, RBC reported purchasing shares of the spot Bitwise XRP ETF for approximately $30,000. This earlier investment in a spot-based product suggests that the bank's withdrawal is specific to the leveraged nature of the Teucrium fund rather than a total rejection of XRP exposure. The bank's actions highlight a nuanced strategy where it may participate in lower-risk crypto products while avoiding those with amplified leverage.

Competitor Holdings and Market Landscape

Other major financial institutions are maintaining or increasing their positions in the digital asset space, creating a diverse landscape for XRP exposure. Goldman Sachs reported holding approximately $144 million in crypto assets at the end of the third quarter, a significant increase from the $87 million held at the end of the second quarter. Its total crypto portfolio was valued at $2.64 billion, with holdings spread across five spot funds from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Canary, Grayscale, and 21Shares. This aggressive stance by Goldman Sachs contrasts sharply with RBC's recent divestment.

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International banks are also showing interest in the sector. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo disclosed XRP fund holdings worth $27.21 million, which includes 712,319 shares of the Grayscale XRP Trust ETF valued at about $20.52 million and a new position of 402,750 shares in the Bitwise XRP ETF worth about $6.7 million. Additionally, trading firm Jane Street reported holdings of approximately $23.5 million in XRP funds. These actions indicate that while RBC is stepping back from leveraged products, other global financial players are actively accumulating XRP-related assets.

Impact on Investors and Future Outlook

The divestment by RBC comes as XRP was trading at $0.99 on Thursday, a price point that continues to attract various market participants. The latest wave of 13F filings, which cover the period through Sept. 30, was released in November, providing transparency into institutional movements. While RBC has exited the leveraged Teucrium fund, smaller positions remain visible in other institutions, such as Wells Fargo holding about $11,000 in the Bitwise fund and JPMorgan Chase holding 539 shares worth about $9,000.

Further domestic activity includes the National Bank of Canada holding 330 shares of the Bitwise fund worth about $5,500, and Bank of Montreal holding REX-Osprey and ProShares Ultra XRP shares worth $4,300. Form 13F filings only capture long positions in U.S.-listed securities on a specific date and do not show shorts, derivative hedges, intra-quarter trading, or assets held outside the United States. Investors should note that these snapshots represent a single point in time and may not reflect the full scope of each institution's broader trading strategies or global asset management operations.