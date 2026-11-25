Reserve Bank of Australia data shows October inflation hitting 4.9%. Officials warn rate hikes impact housing while credit markets stay resilient ahead of the December policy meeting.

Inflation in Australia accelerated sharply to 4.9 percent in October, a significant rise from the 4.3 percent recorded in September. This unexpected spike in consumer prices complicates the Reserve Bank of Australia's upcoming policy decisions. The data release came on the same day as a critical speech by David Jacobs, the head of Domestic Markets, who highlighted the confusing economic signals. Central bank officials now face a difficult choice ahead of the December 7-8 meeting.

The RBA's preferred trimmed mean inflation measure also rose, climbing to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent. This figure exceeded economist forecasts of 3.6 percent and indicates that underlying price pressures are not easing as quickly as policymakers hoped. Trimmed mean inflation strips out volatile items to provide a clearer view of core trends. The upward revision suggests that inflation remains sticky despite aggressive monetary policy adjustments made over the past year.

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David Jacobs warned that financial conditions have become increasingly restrictive following five interest rate increases this year. The cash rate is now at 4.85 percent, the highest level in 18 years. However, Jacobs noted that contradictory signals from housing and credit markets make it hard to assess the full impact of these hikes. Credit spreads remain relatively low and corporate borrowing stays solid, which is cushioning the blow in sectors outside of residential property.

The housing market is experiencing severe stress as borrowing costs rise sharply. New lending to property investors has fallen significantly, and developers are facing weaker sales conditions alongside higher financing and construction costs. Jacobs pointed out that mortgage holders are drastically altering their behavior in response to these higher rates. About three-quarters of homeowners have cut their spending to cope with the increased financial burden.

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Further evidence of household strain emerged from RBA staff analysis showing that one in five homeowners has increased their working hours. Around a third of borrowers have begun dipping into their savings to cover everyday living expenses. This behavior demonstrates that the household channel of monetary policy is working as intended. Yet, the resilience of the broader corporate borrowing market blunts the expected economy-wide impact.

A crucial revelation in the assessment is the upward revision of Australia's estimated neutral real interest rate. This rate has risen to between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, a stark contrast to the near-zero or negative levels observed before the pandemic. A higher neutral rate means that the current 4.85 percent cash rate is less restrictive than it would have been in the past relative to economic equilibrium.

This structural shift implies that the central bank may need to maintain higher rates for longer to achieve the same degree of economic restraint. Jacobs warned that stronger global investment demand could push neutral rates even higher. This development mirrors broader debates in advanced economies about the end of the ultra-low interest rate era that characterized the post-2008 period.

The December 7-8 RBA meeting is now the focal point for markets as officials weigh these conflicting signals. While the bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, the acceleration in both headline and trimmed mean inflation keeps the door open for further tightening. The ambiguity in policy transmission makes it difficult to assess the full impact of the five hikes implemented this year.

Corporate borrowing remains robust and credit spreads are low, which cushions the blow of monetary tightening in non-housing sectors. However, the strain on household finances and the sharp decline in property investor lending suggest that lagged effects are still working through the economy. The RBA must navigate this narrow path carefully to avoid unnecessary damage.

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Premature easing could allow inflation to become entrenched, while excessive tightening risks deepening the economic slowdown. The central bank is caught between sticky inflation and a housing sector that is already showing significant strain. The December decision will be a genuine judgment call rather than a foregone conclusion.

For mortgage holders, budget for the possibility that the cash rate stays at 4.85 percent or rises further. The RBA's own analysis shows the household channel is doing the work, which reduces the case for further hikes but does not eliminate it. A hold is the most widely expected outcome, but the 4.9 percent October inflation print keeps a hike in play.

Property investors and developers should stress-test against a scenario where financing costs stay elevated. New lending to property investors has fallen especially sharply, and sales conditions are weakening. If global investment demand pushes the neutral rate higher, the current cash rate becomes less restrictive. This means the RBA may need to hold rates higher for longer than previously assumed.

Businesses and investors should watch the RBA's December statement and next quarterly CPI release. Corporate borrowing has remained solid, indicating that the transmission of monetary policy is uneven. If spreads widen or corporate borrowing weakens, it would signal that tightening is biting more broadly. The key data points to monitor are the December decision and monthly housing finance trends.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is confronting a complex economic challenge. Inflation accelerates while financial market resilience blunts the expected impact of monetary tightening. This contradictory environment complicates the decision-making process as officials balance persistent price pressures against uncertain transmission mechanisms. The coming weeks will reveal how the RBA interprets these conflicting signals.