Razorbacks Host Robert Morris at Bud Walton Arena on November 11

The Arkansas Razorbacks return home to host the Robert Morris Colonials at Bud Walton Arena on November 11. Head coach John Calipari faces a stylistically different opponent as his young, freshman-heavy crew looks to maintain their national ranking and fast-break dominance. The article coveRs team stats, player highlights, and the upcoming neutral site game against Indiana.

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team prepares to host the Robert Morris Colonials at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Wednesday, November 11. The scheduled tip-off for this highly anticipated matchup is set for 7 pm Central Time. Fans can watch the action live via SEC Network+ or stream the broadcast through ESPN+ with a valid subscriber login.

This contest marks the second-ever meeting between the two programs, with Arkansas holding a narrow one-game advantage from their previous encounter on December 20, 2012. That historical contest saw the Razorbacks edge the Colonials with a final score of 79-74, a game defined by Arkansas's poor shooting from beyond the arc where they hit just four out of eighteen three-point attempts.

Also read South Carolina at Arkansas: Early Look at the Razorbacks, Updated Odds

Despite those struggles from deep, Arkansas secured the victory by shooting 52.5 percent from the field compared to Robert Morris's 36.4 percent. The Razorbacks also capitalized from the free-throw line, shooting 13-of-26, while holding a lead for good with fifteen and a half minutes remaining in the second half. This past performance provides a statistical baseline for the current season's expectations.

Head coach John Calipari brings a wealth of experience to the sidelines as he faces a familiar foe, having coached against Robert Morris three times previously during his tenure at the University of Kentucky. Calipari holds a 2-1 all-time record versus the Colonials, with all three games occurring while he was leading the Kentucky program. This history adds a layer of personal stakes to an otherwise straightforward regular-season assignment.

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While Calipari has won the last two games against the Colonials, the style of play is expected to differ significantly from recent Arkansas performances. The Razorbacks are known for their high-tempo transition offense, which has already put them near the top of national statistics for fast-break points. In contrast, Robert Morris typically employs a slower, half-court offensive approach, which may test Arkansas's ability to maintain their usual rhythm and defensive intensity.

Arkansas enters this contest with the youngest roster among power conference teams and the fifth-youngest in Division I men's basketball, according to RotoWire. The team returned only one player from last season's rotation, Billy Richmond, while signing ten newcomers, including eight freshmen. Key contributors such as guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, guard Jordan Smith, and forward Miikka Muurinen have been instrumental in the team's early success.

Wilkinson currently leads the SEC with seven three-pointers made this season, showcasing the perimeter threat that could be crucial against a disciplined defense. Richmond and Maper Maker are tied for fourth in the conference with five blocked shots each, highlighting the rim protection the Razorbacks bring to the court. The team's rapid transition game has already garnered national attention, ranking them fourth in the NCAA for total quick-break points after just two games played.

Robert Morris, located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, returns four rotational players from last season, including Darius Livingston, Eddie Cook, Samuel Obenjo, and Ta'Zir Smith. The location holds a unique connection to the Razorback bench, as Moon Township is also the home of Arkansas head coach John Calipari, who graduated from Moon Area High School in 1978. This local tie adds a subtle narrative thread to the competitive matchup in Fayetteville.

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Although the Colonials are unranked in the AP Top 25 and sit at number 222 on KenPom, they finished the previous season with a respectable 22-11 record and reached the Horizon League Tournament semifinals. The Razorbacks, picked to finish third in the SEC preseason media poll, are ranked nineteenth in the AP Top 25 and twenty-eighth on KenPom. These metrics project a 98 percent chance of victory for Arkansas in this specific statistical model.

The disparity in rankings and roster experience highlights the challenge Robert Morris faces in disrupting the Razorbacks' momentum. However, the stylistic clash between Arkansas's fast pace and Robert Morris's half-court grind presents an interesting tactical battle. The fresh Arkansas squad looks to establish dominance early in the season and refine their system against varying levels of competition.

Following this home game, the Razorbacks will quickly turn around to host Central Arkansas on Friday, November 13, with tip-off also set for 7 pm on SEC Network+. This back-to-back home stand allows the team to continue building chemistry and refining their fast-paced system before heading to a neutral court. The broadcast team for the Arkansas games includes Brett Dolan on play-by-play and Manuale Watkins on analysis for television.

After the home game against Central Arkansas, Arkansas hits the road for its second neutral site game of the season. Two iconic programs will face off in an iconic venue when the Arkansas Razorbacks face the Indiana Hoosiers in Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2026. This matchup is part of the Bad Boy Mowers Series in New York and will test the team's adaptability away from the familiar confines of Bud Walton Arena. The move to a neutral court environment regularly requires adjustments in routine and focus, providing a significant test for the squad. The Razorbacks aim to continue their winning streak and solidify their position among the nation's top teams during this challenging stretch of the early season schedule.