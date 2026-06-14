Razorbacks' Game Against Vols About Reclaiming Homefield Advantage

Arkansas gets another chance to prove Fayetteville can cause opponents problems again when Volunteers come to town

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over to the sidelines during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time Arkansas faced Tennessee at home, it resulted in a 19-14 victory for the Razorbacks which included a sold out crowd rushing the field in jubilance.

That was less than two years ago, but remains the last Power Conference home win of the Sam Pittman era. Since a 49-26 loss to Alabama in 2022, Arkansas is only 9-16 overall and 2-14 at home in that stretch. Taking care of business at home is critical to the overall health of a program at any level of sports, and is crucial for any team looking to turn the corner.

For Ryan Silverfield, he is set to face arguably the toughest test of any first-year coach this season with Georgia as his inaugural conference opponent. Depending on how things play out through the early part of the season, Arkansas' Week 6 game against the Volunteers could dictate whether a bowl game is in the cards. Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14.

| Nelson Chenault-Imagn ImagesAs long as Josh Heupel is calling the shots at Tennessee his teams will have plenty of tempo, space, vertical shots and a strong rushing attack that will test every defense they face. Tennessee is expected to enter the season with a different starter behind center after Joey Aguilar’s lone season in Knoxville.

He threw for 3,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2025, but Tennessee now turns the page to a fall battle centered around George MacIntyre, and 5-star true freshman Faizon Brandon. The Razorbacks look a bit different now with Taylen Green gone while KJ Jackson and AJ Hill head into fall camp in a tight battle for the Razorbacks QB1 role, respectively.

Heupel’s offense is at its best when the quarterback processes reads quickly, keeps plays on time and is able to stretch defenses with his arm that will test Arkansas' rebuilt secondary. If new Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts can make things chaotic for whoever Tennessee’s quarterback is things can get uncomfortable yet again inside Razorback Stadium. But if Roberts' unit can't contain Tennessee's weapons in space, then sitting in zone coverage won't slow Tennessee down either.

Allowing the Volunteers to dictate tempo by simply doing what they do best will not just keep Arkansas on its heels, it will place added pressure on the Razorbacks’ offense to answer every possession. Roberts has mentioned that he wants his defense to create havoc with various coverages, turnovers and keeping ball carriers in front of them. If this game becomes more field position oriented, forcing punts and turnovers, then Arkansas has a chance to secure another Top 25 victory.

That changes how fans will perceive the Silverfield hire entirely. Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell runs for a big gain against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images Likely the biggest key in this game is how Arkansas matches up with Tennessee when it comes physicality.

The Razorbacks must establish its running game early on in a deep room full of potential, but that can only happen if the offensive line can push a revamped Volunteers defensive line around. After fielding one of the worst run defenses of the Heupel era , it led to him bringing in respected defensive mind Jim Knowles to not only coordinate, but improve the unit through the transfer portal.

If Arkansas can establish control along the line of scrimmage, play disciplined football and avoid costly turnovers, then there's a way for them to win in a slugfest. Silverfield wants to turn the Razorbacks around in a hurry, and he can prove just how quickly that can happen by creating an unmatched atmosphere at home again. Tennessee’s schedule makes this game fascinating with upset potential in Fayetteville.

The Vols enter this one following a stretch of games against Texas and Auburn, then they face Alabama the following week. This one comes at a good time for Arkansas after going up against College Football Playoff caliber opponents Georgia and Texas A&M. The schedule eases up with an opportunity to string together a winning streak with Vanderbilt, Missouri, Auburn and South Carolina in the following weeks.

If Tennessee arrives in Fayetteville with a clean record or only one loss, Arkansas will be facing a team with College Football Playoff aspirations still intact. Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson passes during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn ImagesWhat this game probably comes down to is how well Arkansas’ offense can execute against Tennessee’s defensive front.

The Razorbacks will need to run the ball well enough to stay on schedule, but won't be able to do so if Tennessee’s pass rush takes advantage on the edges. If Jackson or Hill can play a clean game by avoiding turnovers and other costly mistakes, Arkansas will have a chance to stay in the game.

Where they struggled most was containing their own pass rush in the Red-White Spring Game, and will need to shore up that deficiency to have any hope of getting by the Volunteers. And if this game comes down a track meet, having Heupel's system with continuity in place certainly favors Tennessee.

If Arkansas can come out the gates executing its own tempo by getting receivers in space, then keeping Tennessee's own offense off the field becomes a major key to a victory. However, If Tennessee scores quickly on back-to-back possessions, the pressure shifts squarely on Arkansas for a response. If the Razorbacks can rely on its defense for critical stops, forcing punts and making it a fourth quarter ball game then anything can happen on any given Saturday.

The Georgia game won't dictate exactly where his team is win Week 3, but the measuring stick will be used by how well they perform against Tennessee. Nobody will ever judge Silverfield’s entire first season on whether Arkansas beats Georgia or loses by 30 in September. Getting Tennessee at home in October is a totally different animal.

This is the type of game Arkansas has to continue winning if the Razorbacks wants to change the national narrative that Fayetteville has become an easy place to steal a victory. With such an injection of resoruces into the program, Arkansas can no longer continue to take its home games for granted.

This rebuild can be a quick one if Silverfield can get his team to respond and make fans believe again. If Arkansas enters the game at 3-2, a win over the Vols could change the trajectory of the season. It would put a bowl game firmly in reach, validate Silverfield’s early tenure and give the fanbase proof that the Razorbacks are set to bounce back for good.

A win would calm things down at .500 overall, but a loss puts even more pressure on the Razorbacks going into a difficult game at Vanderbilt. This is the kind of game Arkansas hired Silverfield to eventually win. And while they may not win Oct. 10, look like a finished product, or even play an aesthetically pleasing style of ball, they still need to look different.

In the past, Arkansas played unorganized, lacked inspiration, enthusiasm and lacked passion when playing at home. That's something that must change under Silverfield or his tenure will be over before it even begins. Less than two years ago, Arkansas beat Tennessee at home and it reminded everyone what the place can look and sound like when the Razorbacks' fanbase is bought in.

Silverfield may not be able to lead the Razorbacks to an upset over Tennessee, but he surely can reclaim the standard of what Arkansas' grand ol' lady used to be. Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.





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