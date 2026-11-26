Arkansas women's basketball swept two Thanksgiving Week contests in San Diego, improving to 13-0 and preserving their undefeated non-conference status heading into key SEC matchups.

The Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team completed a perfect 13-0 non-conference schedule with consecutive wins in San Diego, California, during the Feast Week tournaments. Head Coach Kelsi Musick guided her squad through this critical mid-semester checkpoint by defeating High Point 72-65 on Tuesday and James Madison 75-67 on Wednesday. The victory over the James Madison Dukes served as the final piece of a dominant non-conference campaign that leaves the Hogs undefeated heading into conference play.

The atmosphere in San Diego was defined by unusually sparse crowds, with attendance for both games remaining under 200 spectators. Despite the bizarre, claustrophobic environment typical of Thanksgiving week basketball, the Razorbacks handled their business against two mid-major opponents with professional precision. The low attendance did not hinder their focus, as they controlled the tempo and executed their game plan effectively across both days of competition.

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The contest against High Point began with the Panthers holding a slight edge, leading 17-16 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime. However, the Razorbacks seized control in the third quarter with a decisive run that allowed them to take and maintain a slim lead for the remainder of the game. The team demonstrated the ability to adjust and respond when challenged early, securing the 72-65 victory and validating their preparation for the rest of the season.

The subsequent matchup against James Madison concluded with a 75-67 win on Wednesday, a result that masked the comfortable flow of the game for Arkansas. The Razorbacks dominated specific statistical categories, particularly on defense, by limiting their opponents to abysmal shooting percentages from beyond the arc. High Point shot just 3-of-18 for 17 percent, while James Madison was held to 4-of-28 for 14 percent from three-point range. This defensive stinginess disrupted opponent rhythm and generated easy transition opportunities for the Hogs.

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A significant boost came from the return of freshman guard Whitley Rogers, who rejoined the starting lineup after missing previous games due to a right ankle injury. Rogers scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes against High Point and improved to 16 points in 26 minutes during the James Madison contest. Her presence helped stabilize the backcourt during critical stretches in both victories, providing the Razorbacks with immediate offensive energy from the guard position.

Kyiah Prestridge emerged as a primary offensive weapon for Arkansas, leading the team with 21 points against High Point and adding 16 points in the second game. D'Asia Thomas-Harris also contributed significantly, recording a team-high 19 points against the James Madison Dukes. The defensive unit applied intense pressure throughout the weekend, forcing 22 turnovers against High Point and 12 against James Madison. This aggressive style kept the Razorbacks in control and limited second-chance opportunities for their opponents.

Despite the wins, statistical analysis highlights areas requiring improvement before conference play begins. Arkansas struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 7-of-16, which equals 44 percent, against High Point and 14-of-27, or 52 percent, against James Madison. These percentages are significantly below standard efficiency metrics and suggest a need for focused practice in this area as the team transitions to conference opponents.

Rebounding also presented challenges, particularly in the second game where James Madison outrebounded Arkansas 55-48. The Dukes secured 21 offensive boards, creating additional possessions that the Razorbacks had to defend. Arkansas won the rebounding battle against High Point 36-34 but must improve consistency on the glass against more physical teams. Shooting efficiency from the field dropped to 38 percent, or 27-of-71, in the James Madison game after shooting 48 percent against High Point.

The Razorbacks now shift their focus to a series of critical non-conference matchups at Bud Walton Arena that will test their ability to maintain their perfect record. The next game features Louisiana Tech visiting Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon with a tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. The Bulldogs hold a 6-2 record and recently played Georgia within five points on the road, indicating a high level of competitive quality that will challenge the Hogs.

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The schedule includes a highly anticipated contest against Wake Forest on December 3 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. This marquee matchup against a 5-2 Demon Deacons team offers significant exposure and motivation for the Razorbacks. Additional regional opponents include Central Arkansas on December 15, Missouri State on December 19, and Louisiana-Monroe on December 28. A particularly notable rivalry game approaches on December 6 when Arkansas State visits Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas State, led by Whitley Rogers' older sister Destinee, won the previous year's meeting in Fayetteville. The Red Wolves currently sit at 2-4 but have shown recent improvement by winning two of their last three games. Maintaining focus against these varied opponents is essential for Arkansas to preserve their perfect non-conference status and build momentum for the SEC season. Coverage of the Louisiana Tech game will be broadcast on SECN+ and the Razorback Sports Network.

The path to a perfect non-conference record was much clearer with six games inside Bud Walton Arena, and the Razorbacks have now positioned themselves strongly for the remainder of the season. The team's ability to overcome early deficits and shut down opponent three-point shooting demonstrates the defensive versatility Coach Musick has instilled. With the non-conference slate complete, the focus turns to sustaining this level of play against conference competition while addressing the rebounding and free-throw shooting inefficiencies exposed in San Diego.

The return of key players like Whitley Rogers and the continued development of freshman contributors such as Kyiah Prestridge provide a solid foundation for the Razorbacks. The team's resilience in overcoming shooting slumps and rebounding deficits against tough opponents suggests they are ready for the increased physicality of conference play. As they return home, the Razorbacks carry the confidence of a 13-0 start into a demanding schedule that will test their depth and consistency.

The upcoming games against Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest serve as the final major tests before conference play begins. These matchups will provide valuable insights into how the team performs against higher-level competition in a home environment. The Razorbacks must continue to play with the same intensity and defensive pressure that characterized their Feast Week performances to maintain their undefeated status and prepare for the challenges of the SEC schedule.