Razer releases the Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Editions for $250 each, featuring 2x2 twill carbon fiber shells that are 53% stronger than ABS plastic and weigh just 47g and 49g.

Razer has unveiled two new premium peripherals, the Viper V4 Pro and the DeathAdder V4 Pro, both featuring exclusive woven carbon fiber editions. These high-performance gaming mice are available for purchase directly through the Razer website at a price point of $250 each. The release marks a significant material shift for the company's flagship models, moving away from traditional plastics to a more resilient composite.

Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro Material Construction

The defining feature of these specific models is the use of woven 2x2 twill carbon fiber shells. This manufacturing process ensures that the diagonal weave pattern is visible and tactile, rather than being obscured by paint or coatings. Razer applies a clear UV coating to protect the raw material while maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the carbon fiber weave.

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Creating this shell requires a complex multi-stage process. The carbon fiber sheets are first hot-pressed under heat and pressure to cure and hold their precise shape. Following the molding phase, Computer Numerical Control machinery cuts the shells to the exact contours of the Viper and DeathAdder designs. This combination of techniques results in a shell that Razer claims is up to 53% stronger than standard ABS plastic alternatives.

Weight Specifications and Performance Hardware

The Viper V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition weighs 47g, while the DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition weighs 49g. This lightweight construction is designed to enhance speed and precision, allowing for faster flicks and sharper stops during intense gaming sessions. The reduced mass is achieved without sacrificing structural integrity, thanks to the strength of the carbon fiber material.

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Internally, both mice share identical high-end components to ensure consistent performance across the product line. They are equipped with the Razer Focus Pro 50K Gen-3 sensor, which provides high-precision tracking. Wireless connectivity is handled by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 technology, ensuring low-latency transmission between the mouse and the PC.

Switch Technology and Battery Life Capabilities

The input mechanism for both mice is powered by Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4. These switches are designed for durability and consistent actuation, catering to the needs of professional gamers and enthusiasts. The integration of these switches contributes to the overall responsiveness of the peripherals during rapid mouse movements.

Power efficiency is a key feature, with both the Viper V4 Pro and the DeathAdder V4 Pro offering up to 180 hours of battery life. This extended duration allows for prolonged use without frequent recharging. Notably, the DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition represents an upgrade in both sensor technology and battery longevity compared to its base model predecessor.

Availability and Market Positioning

These carbon fiber editions are sold exclusively on the Razer website, positioning them as limited-availability items for collectors and serious gamers. The $250 price tag reflects the premium materials and specialized manufacturing processes involved. This release strategy reinforces Razer's focus on the high-end segment of the gaming peripheral market.

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The introduction of these models adds a robust, lightweight option to the existing Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro lineup. By combining trusted ergonomic shapes with advanced carbon fiber construction, Razer aims to meet the demands of players who require durable gear that can withstand frequent and rough use. The release caters to users seeking both aesthetic distinction and functional superiority in their gaming equipment.