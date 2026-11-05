Razer Raiju V3 Pro PS5 Controller Launches at $349.99 with 1,337 Units

Razer unveils the premium Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition for PlayStation 5. Priced at $349.99, this limited edition magnesium alloy controller debuts on November 10 with only 1,337 serialized units available.

Global gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has officially announced the launch of its most premium controller for the PlayStation 5 console to date, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition. This new device is positioned as the ultimate high-performance input tool for competitive gamers who demand absolute precision and top-tier craftsmanship in their hardware setup.

Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition Details

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition represents the culmination of over a decade of engineering refinement for the Raiju controller line, which was first introduced in 2016. This flagship device is designed for players who refuse to compromise on build quality or performance, combining premium materials with a one-of-a-kind design that elevates it above standard gaming peripherals. The controller features a robust magnesium alloy exoskeleton that provides structural integrity and a distinct tactile feel, setting it apart from plastic competitors in the market.

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In addition to the exotic metal frame, the new model introduces a glass touchpad to replace the traditional plastic surface found on standard DualSense controllers. This glass surface offers a smoother, more precise sliding experience for navigation and in-game actions. Razer also includes finely detailed anodized aluminum accessory tools, which are integrated into the product to enhance its status as a collector's piece rather than just a functional gaming tool.

Limited Production and Exclusive Pricing Strategy

Razer has limited the initial production run of the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition to just 1,337 individually serialized units. Each controller will feature a unique serial number, emphasizing its exclusivity and appeal to collectors. This strict limitation ensures that only a small fraction of the global PlayStation 5 user base will have access to this specific high-end hardware, creating a sense of urgency among early adopters and serious enthusiasts.

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The premium nature of this release is reflected in its retail price. The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $349.99. While this price tag is significantly higher than the standard $49.99 cost of a regular controller, Razer argues that the magnesium alloy construction, glass touchpad, and limited edition status provide substantial value for the investment. The company positions this as a long-term investment for serious gamers who prioritize durability and performance enhancements.

Key Features of the New Hardware

The magnesium exoskeleton is not merely aesthetic; it is engineered to balance weight and performance, ensuring that the controller does not feel cumbersome during extended gaming sessions. The glass touchpad adds a layer of durability and precision that is absent in standard controllers, which often suffer from wear and tear over time. These hardware upgrades are complemented by Razer's proprietary engineering, which has been refined since 2016 to optimize response times and ergonomics for the PlayStation 5 ecosystem.

Availability and Purchase Details

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro will be available for purchase starting November 10. Due to the limited quantity of 1,337 units, potential buyers are advised to act quickly if they wish to secure a copy of this exclusive controller. The limited drop is expected to sell out rapidly, mirroring the demand seen for other high-profile limited edition gaming peripherals in recent years.

This release underscores the growing sophistication of the PlayStation 5 accessory market. As console capabilities have evolved, third-party partners like Razer have responded with products that push the boundaries of what a standard controller can offer. The launch of the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition marks a significant milestone in this trend, offering a tangible upgrade for players who seek every possible advantage in fast-paced shooters and precision-based genres.