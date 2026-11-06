Razer Officially Launches Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired Earbuds

Razer has upgraded one of its popular wired earbud lines with the official release of the Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired Earbuds

Razer has upgraded one of its popular wired earbud lines with the official release of the Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired Earbuds Razer launches Hammerhead V3 Chroma wired earbuds for $80, upgrading its lineup with ANC, RGB, and improved comfort.

Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma packs dual drivers, delivering stronger bass, clearer highs, and richer everyday audio. On PC, Razer adds THX Surround Sound 7.1, audio presets, and custom EQ for sharper positional gaming awareness. A 90-degree USB-C design, IPX4 durability, in-line controls, and mic make Razer earbuds travel and game ready..

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This is about as top-to-bottom an upgrade as you'll get from an earbud design, with better ANC and THX surround sound options, a better ergonomic design, RGB options, better audio drivers, and more. We have the rundown from the company of everything they've changed to this design, as it's available now on their website and select retailers for $80.

At the core of the Hammerhead V3 Chroma is Feed-Forward Active Noise Cancellation , engineered to actively neutralize ambient background noise, from crowded subway commutes to bustling living spaces, allowing players to maintain absolute focus on critical in-game cues. Beneath the hood, a custom-tuned dual-driver architecture pairs an 11mm dynamic driver for punchy low-end impact with a dedicated 6mm tweeter for crisp, articulate highs.

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On PC, unlock THX Surround Sound 7.1 via Razer Synapse, gaining pinpoint positional awareness that heightens competitive reaction times. Users can also instantly tailor their listening experience with dedicated on-the-fly audio presets for Gaming, Music, Movies, and Calls, or dial in a fully personalized custom EQ profile. Traditional wired earbuds protrude straight out from device ports, creating awkward palm interference when holding a phone in landscape mode.

The Hammerhead V3 Chroma solves this with a low-profile 90° ergonomic USB-C connector that sits flush against compatible smartphones, tablets, and gaming handhelds, delivering maximum grip comfort and eliminating cable strain during long sessions. Designed to withstand daily travel and demanding use, the earbuds feature an IPX4 water-resistant build that guards against sweat, rain, and accidental splashes.

For rapid, blind adjustments mid-match, an integrated in-line controller allows players to adjust volume, manage media playback, and toggle ANC without tabbing out of their games, while a built-in omnidirectional microphone delivers crystal-clear vocals for team comms and daily calls. Bringing the battlestation experience everywhere, each earbud is illuminated with dynamic Razer Chroma RGB. Players can choose from 16.8 million colors and core lighting presets to match their personal style or sync with their existing Razer ecosystem.

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Acclaim has decided to jump on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon with its own special"GTA VI" release that's out this week.

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