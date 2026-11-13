Razer Launches Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics Gaming Chairs

Razer introduces the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics gaming chairs, featuring Sensa HD haptics, THX audio, and Chroma RGB for immersive play.

Razer has officially expanded its peripheral lineup with the introduction of two new high-end gaming chairs, the Soma Pro and the Soma Sensa HD Haptics. These releases mark a significant shift in how interactive seating functions, moving beyond passive support to active immersion. The company aims to integrate sight, sound, and touch directly into the user's physical space. Both models are now available for purchase through the official Razer website. This launch completes a broader strategy to make the chair an active participant in digital entertainment sessions.

Soma Pro Integrates Three Immersive Technologies

The Razer Soma Pro stands as the first gaming chair model to unite Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB within a single unified seat design. This combination creates a multi-sensory environment where visual lighting cues, directional audio, and physical vibration occur simultaneously. The Soma Pro distinguishes itself by offering wireless connectivity options alongside these integrated hardware features. It also includes advanced ergonomic additions such as 4D armrests, a magnetic head cushion, and a frog tilt mechanism. These specific adjustments provide the most customizable fit available within the entire Soma product line.

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Haptic Feedback Delivers Real-Time Physical Response

Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the Soma Pro utilizes six haptic motor actuators programmed with advanced algorithms. These motors deliver multi-zone feedback designed to match the intensity, direction, and distance of in-game actions as they unfold in real time. The technology aims to create dynamic, lifelike sensations rather than simple, uniform rumbling effects. This allows players to physically feel hits and explosions alongside seeing and hearing them. The system operates through the downloadable Razer Synapse software and requires no external accessories to function.

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Audio and Comfort Features Define Both Models

When THX Spatial Audio is enabled, built-in speakers deliver immersive surround sound that integrates seamlessly with multiple external audio setups. Players can use the chair audio solo or pair it with front speakers for a wider soundstage with greater precision and depth. Both the Soma Pro and the Soma Sensa HD Haptics feature a Built-In Lumbar Arch and a Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam Seat Cushion. The cushion pairs a plush upper layer for immediate pressure relief with a resilient core for solid support. The backrest on both chairs reclines up to 132 degrees, allowing movement from upright play positions to a full lean-back for movies.

Premium Build Quality and Warranty Coverage

A single USB Type-C connection draws power from either a wall outlet or a compatible standard power bank. This setup maintains a pristine aesthetic by eliminating visible power cords from the battlestation. A premium steel frame provides the durability and stability required to anchor the seat through years of daily use. Both chairs are backed by a 3-year warranty on mechanisms and moving parts, and a 2-year warranty on electronic parts. The Soma Sensa HD Haptics model brings the six-actuator HD haptic feedback to a wireless, all-day comfort chair without the additional RGB and spatial audio suite.