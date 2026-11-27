Razer and OpTic Gaming unveil the BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition, a $285 limited edition headset celebrating two decades of esports history with gold and black design elements.

Razer has officially released the BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition, a limited-edition gaming headset designed to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of OpTic Gaming. This special collaboration merges Razer's flagship audio technology with OpTic's iconic brand identity, creating a piece of hardware that serves as both a functional peripheral for competitive players and a collectible artifact for fans of the organization.

Exclusive Design and Premium Features

The BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition distinguishes itself through its visual design, which features a striking gold-and-black color scheme. Razer has implemented gold and black trim throughout the headset, ensuring that every component aligns with the celebratory theme. Each ear cup displays an exclusive 20th Anniversary logo, a detail that enhances the aesthetic appeal and gives the device a shimmering finish reminiscent of liquid metal. This attention to detail ensures that the headset stands out from standard Razer models, offering a unique look for users who prioritize style alongside performance.

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Beyond its appearance, the headset retains the high-performance specifications that have made the standard BlackShark V3 Pro a favorite among esports professionals. The device utilizes low-latency wireless audio technology, which is critical for competitive gamers who require instantaneous sound transmission to react quickly in fast-paced matches. This wireless connectivity ensures that players can move freely without being tethered by cables, while still maintaining the crystal-clear audio fidelity necessary for detecting enemy footsteps or environmental cues in gaming scenarios.

Multi-Platform Compatibility and Audio Technology

OpTic Gaming enthusiasts can rely on this headset for versatility across multiple gaming ecosystems. The BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition offers full support for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. This cross-platform compatibility allows gamers to use the same high-quality audio equipment regardless of their primary console or computer setup. The headset is engineered to provide platform-optimized performance, ensuring that audio settings and microphone quality are adjusted automatically to deliver the best experience on each specific device.

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Audio clarity is further enhanced by Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. This feature blocks out external distractions, allowing players to focus entirely on the game without being interrupted by background noise in their environment. Additionally, the headset is designed to deliver clear chat communication, a vital feature for team-based esports where coordinated strategy relies on precise and understandable voice transmission between teammates. The combination of noise cancellation and high-fidelity voice chat creates an immersive audio environment that supports both solo immersion and team collaboration.

Pricing and Exclusive Availability

Prospective buyers should note that this special edition device is available for purchase at a price point of $285 per pair. This pricing reflects the premium nature of the collaboration and the limited-run status of the product. More importantly, availability is strictly controlled. Razer has decided to sell the BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition exclusively through OpTic's official website. This exclusive distribution channel means that consumers cannot find the headset in third-party retail stores or general electronics outlets, making direct purchase through OpTic Gaming's digital storefront the only option for acquisition.

The decision to limit availability to a single online destination creates a sense of exclusivity and urgency for collectors and dedicated fans. By controlling the sales channel, Razer and OpTic Gaming ensure that the product reaches the core community directly. This strategy also helps manage inventory for the special-edition run, ensuring that the device remains a rare and valued item within the gaming hardware market. Consumers interested in owning a piece of this collaboration must act quickly through the designated official site.

Legacy of the Razer and OpTic Collaboration

The release of this headset marks a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Razer and OpTic Gaming. Founded in 2005 and 2006, respectively, both organizations have grown alongside the gaming and esports industries. Their journey has been instrumental in shaping the players, communities, and culture that define modern competitive gaming. This collaboration is not merely a marketing exercise but a celebration of two decades of shared history and mutual success in the esports arena.

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Karen, the Global Esports Director at Razer, emphasized the shared values that drive this partnership. Razer and OpTic share a history built on the belief that competitive gaming deserves the same commitment, innovation, and support as any traditional sport. The anniversary honors OpTic's enduring legacy while giving the Greenwall a piece of esports history, designed specifically for the next generation of competition. This statement underscores the seriousness with which both brands approach the esports ecosystem, viewing their products as essential tools for professional athletes.

Chris, the CEO and Founder of OpTic Gaming, echoed these sentiments by highlighting the community aspect of their shared history. The past twenty years have been defined by hard-fought victories, unforgettable rivalries, and above all, the fans who make the Greenwall what it is today. Razer has been part of that journey, and this collaboration serves as a great way to celebrate how far they have come together. The BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition gives the Greenwall something that represents their history while looking ahead to what is next.

This special edition headset stands as a testament to the evolution of esports hardware and the deep integration between peripheral manufacturers and professional teams. For players and collectors alike, the BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition offers a rare opportunity to own a device that embodies twenty years of competitive gaming excellence. With its premium features, distinctive design, and exclusive availability, it serves as a fitting tribute to OpTic Gaming's milestone anniversary and a valuable asset for any serious gamer.