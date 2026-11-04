Razer Launches Limited Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition for PS5

Razer unveils the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition, a limited run of 1,337 serialized controllers for PlayStation 5 featuring premium materials and advanced TMR thumbsticks.

Razer has officially introduced the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition, a highly specialized gaming controller designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 platform. This new device represents a significant departure from standard peripheral releases by targeting both competitive gamers and high-end collectors who demand superior build quality and exclusive design elements. The announcement confirms that this premium hardware will be available for purchase starting on November 10.

Limited Production Run Details

The production volume for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition is strictly capped at exactly 1,337 individual units to ensure rarity and collectibility. Each physical unit manufactured will feature unique serialization to distinguish it from every other copy in circulation. The distribution method relies entirely on a first-come, first-served model through the official Razer website, meaning availability will depend on immediate consumer action once the sales portal opens.

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Premium Materials and Construction

Engineers utilized a lightweight magnesium alloy frame as the foundational structure for the controller to reduce overall weight without sacrificing durability. The exterior shell employs an open-design philosophy that allows users to view the internal components while maintaining protection against dust and debris through a specialized nano coating. A semi-transparent glass touchpad serves as the central input surface, featuring laser-etched markings that enhance visibility and tactile feedback during intense gameplay sessions.

Advanced Input Technology

Input precision is managed by durable TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) thumbsticks that offer exceptional accuracy and longevity compared to traditional analog sticks. The polling rate reaches up to 2000 Hz, delivering response times that exceed human perception thresholds for faster reaction speeds. Six mappable buttons are integrated into the chassis, including two claw-grip bumpers and four mouse-click back buttons that allow players to bind complex commands without removing their thumbs from the primary control areas.

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Collector Accessories Included

Purchasing this specific edition includes a dedicated leatherette carrying case designed to protect the device during transport or storage. Buyers also receive alternate thumbstick caps and four swappable back button covers to customize the aesthetic appearance of the controller. An anodized aluminum back button tool is provided for easy modification, alongside a HyperSpeed Wireless dongle to ensure stable connectivity options beyond standard Bluetooth protocols.

Market Positioning and Availability

Razer positions this release as the definitive end-all-be-all controller for PlayStation 5 owners who prioritize both performance metrics and visual distinction. The combination of chamfered edges on the top and back plates with visible internals creates a distinct visual identity separate from mass-market alternatives. Consumers interested in acquiring one of the 1,337 serialized units must monitor the Razer website closely when sales commence on November 10 to secure their allocation before inventory depletes completely.