Razer launches collection with BLACKPINK, including DeathAdder Mouse, V2 Mouse Mat, Ornata V3 keyboard & Enki X gaming chair

Razer has collaborated with BLACKPINK, a popular K-pop girl group, to launch a collection of gaming accessories, including theDeathAdder Mouse, V2 Mouse Mat, Ornata V3 keyboard, and Enki X gaming chair. This bundle is designed exclusively for right-handed gamers and offers a complete set of tools for co-op gaming, comfortably placed all in a single collection.

Razer dropped its most exciting collaboration to date, and it makes us want to \"Jump\". The tech manufacturer launched a line of products featuring BLACKPINK , including theDeathAdder Mouse and V2 Mouse Mat .

This bundle is an exclusive starter option for right-handed gamers. The accompanying mousepad is plush and easy to rest on, allowing theDeathAdder to glide across surfaces smoothly. The gaming accessory also has a nice grippy bottom, so it won't slip and slide on your table. The Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard is equipped with Chroma RGB lighting that flashes beneath your keys, offering a playful touch.

The most expensive item in the collection, the Enki X gaming chair, has a high backrest for maximum back support and a 152-degree adjustable recline. The mini albumEP features five tracks, including the lead single \"Jump\". This is the girl group's third mini-album and their latest music project to date. Last but not least, the DeathAdder Essential wireless mouse is easy to set up and perfect for co-op play.

This bundle brings all the tools you need to start a gaming or K-pop fan experience to life, all from one easy-to-use collection.





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Razer BLACKPINK Deathadder Mouse V2 Mouse Mat Ornata V3 Keyboard Enki X Gaming Chair EP Mini Album Jump Song

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