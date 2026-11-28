Arguably the strongest part of the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster during their run to the World Series in 2026 was their starting rotation. They had two All-Stars, Drew

Oct 22, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez speaks during a press conference during a workout session before the 2026 World Series.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arguably the strongest part of the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster during their run to the World Series in 2026 was their starting rotation. , anchoring the group. Shane McClanahan, before injuries slowed him down, was in the midst of a remarkable return after missing nearly two years of action. Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour were revelations, shifting from the bullpen to the rotation.

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Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the team acquired Freddy Peralta, who elevated the group to a new level. Alas, the depth in this rotation is going to be tested because they have suffered multiple losses in free agency this offseason. The latest departure was Martinez, who has agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.