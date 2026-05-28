Rays hurler Jonathan Heasley throws up on field in first MLB appearance in two years

It was a stomach-churning performance.

Rays hurler Jonathan Heasley — making his first MLB appearance in two seasons — threw up on the mound just three pitches into his outing against the Orioles on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

The 29-year-old right-hander let it loose on three different occasions in the fifth inning, prompting a visit from the Rays’ training staff. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jonathan Heasley throws up during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Ryan Bass said during the TV broadcast as Heasley was evaluated.

“This is something he’s actually is regularly known for. He actually did hurl on the field when he was with Durham.

“He said when he used to play high school football, it would happen regularly. He just has a weak stomach. It sometimes happens when his nerves kick up a little bit. He said, ‘I’m totally fine.

'” After hydrating, Heasley stayed in to finish Wednesday’s game, allowing eight hits and five earned runs over four innings. Heasley, who has appeared in parts of four MLB campaigns with the Royals and Orioles, is also no stranger to potently puking during a game in the majors. During an Aug. 23, 2022 outing, Heasley — then a member of the Royals — unleashed a barf barrage during a start against the Diamondbacks.

Visibly frustrated as he blew chunks, Heasley confirmed after that game that he was fine and was more irked by failing to complete five innings..

“It happened last year in a game. I think it’s — I don’t know, honestly. There’s nothing I can do to stop it. It just kind of hits me sometimes.

I think it’s a mix of adrenaline, everything, getting a little amped up, whatever.

“It sucks it happened when it did. I was more frustrated about not getting through that fifth inning. I knew the bullpen was a little thin today. I was more frustrated that I had to come out when I did and just kind of put the team in a tough spot.

” After wiping himself off and hydrating Wednesday night, Heasley stayed in the game and pitched the final four innings for the Rays, to less than stellar results. The journeyman allowed eight hits and five earned runs across his four frames while striking out two batters in an 11-2 loss. Heasley’s promotion from Triple-A was part of a series of roster moves by Tampa Bay in recent days, including signing a pair of Mets castoffs:





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