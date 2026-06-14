Rays Have Clear Need To Address Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at an incredibly high level this season, but the front office has some work to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline. There ar

Jun 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park.

| Sam Navarro-Imagn Images The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at an incredibly high level this season, but the front office has some work to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline. There are a few areas of the team that need improvement. A lot of people will point to parts of the lineup that are struggling, such as the outfield, which has been hit hard by injuries. Jonny DeLuca, beginning his rehab assignment, is certainly good news.

The middle infield could use some help with its offensive production. However, the defense remains solid overall, which has certainly helped. Where the Rays need the most help right now is on the mound, specifically, the bullpen. Starting pitching depth will certainly be brought up as a need, too, but their relief staff needs reinforcements badly.

Jun 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Cole Sulser reacts against the Miami Marlins following the game at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images All the injuries the team is dealing with in the bullpen, with Edwin Uceta, Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez not yet pitching this season, are catching up to the team.

Griffin Jax, who was expected to be a key part of the late-game puzzle for manager Kevin Cash, is now in the starting rotation.has been a revelation as the team’s closer, and Kevin Kelly has been on an incredible hot streak. But overall, this is a group that is starting to struggle after early-season success. Against the Los Angeles Angels, they have had a few more implosions.

Jax was incredible through his five innings of work, with one unearned run being scored against him. He did everything he could to keep his team in the game, but the bullpen imploded and turned it into a blowout. Garrett Cleavinger surrendered two earned runs and Craig Kimbrel gave up one as they combined to pitch the sixth inning. Cole Sulser gave up four earned runs while recording only two outs.

It was the latest implosion for a bullpen that is in desperate need of reinforcements. It is only the middle of June, but the group looks to be running on fumes and beginning to cost the team some games. As clear buyers, the Tampa Bay front office should be aggressively seeking out upgrades now. There is no reason to wait until closer to the trade deadline.

Allowing such an incredible start to the season to unravel due to bullpen woes would be disappointing to witness. Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.





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