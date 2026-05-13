Raymond Domenech criticises own players after France 2010 World Cup

Player reviews revealed in a Netflix documentary by the former France boss, and includes those of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, central figure Nicolas Anelka, Yoann Gourcuff, Patrice Evra, and more.

Former France boss Raymond Domenech has revealed his damning assessment of his own players during one of the World Cup's most explosive episodes. During the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Domenech described Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as a 'banal self-absorbed Leo', central figure Nicolas Anelka as a 'complete moron', Yoann Gourcuff as 'First mildly autistic, then a complete moron', Patrice Evra as being unfairly blamed for the team's actions, and defender William Gallas as always sulking, who would be replaced if he didn't shape up.

Domenech was critical of his captain Patrice Evra, stating that the 'best thing for him would be to keep quiet' and branded Anelka as being a 'complete idiot' after the forward had apparently walked past him without looking at him. The French coach also expressed surprise that the statement from the players contained 'no spelling mistakes', expressing his sarcastic view of the players' strike by writing 'This is your best collective effort of the entire World Cup. Suicide has been committed! Hallelujah!





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Football 2010 World Cup Raymond Domenech Thierry Henry Nicolas Anelka Yoann Gourcuff Patrice Evra France World Cup Campaign Team Strike Conflict With Coach Insanity Plea

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Former France boss Raymond Domenech unveils his damning assessment of players and attitudes at 2010 World CupIn a Netflix documentary titled 'The Bus, the Blues on Strike', former France boss Raymond Domenech provides his diary from the 2010 World Cup, revealing his assessment of the squad and their attitudes. Domenech criticized players, including Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, central figure Nicolas Anelka, Yoann Gourcuff, Patrice Evra, and William Gallas.

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