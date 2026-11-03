Rayman Legends Retold Music Production Details

Discover how Ubisoft composers Manu Bachet and Christophe Heral orchestrated the joy-filled soundtrack for Rayman Legends Retold, recorded in May with a massive 75-piece orchestra.

Rayman stands as a cultural icon nearly three decades after his franchise debut. The mascot platformer series emerged alongside heavy-hitters like Crash Bandicoot as a breakout star in the era following Mario. After a period where the series output waned, Rayman staged a significant comeback with the release of Rayman Origins in 2011 and Rayman Legends in 2013. Now, thirteen years after the original release, Rayman Legends is returning as a remake titled Rayman Legends Retold.

Decades of Franchise Expertise

Manu Bachet brings twenty-seven years of experience as a music supervisor for Ubisoft to this project. His first game project was Rayman 2, giving him a deep historical connection to the character. Bachet notes that he has a long story with the character and understands the series intricately. Composer Christophe Heral has also worked on the Rayman license for over a decade. This extensive experience allows both creators to understand the series inside and out. Their combined expertise ensures the remake honors the original while introducing necessary modern updates.

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Orchestral Expansion and New Tracks

The remake involves more than just visual upgrades and new musical pieces. Ubisoft expanded the game significantly, requiring new music for additional gameplay segments. A new area in the game was not present in the original, necessitating a new musical color. The team aimed for a slightly darker tone in this new section compared to the original game. They took advantage of the opportunity to record with a large orchestra, which was not feasible during the initial production of Rayman Legends. This expansion allows for a richer auditory experience that complements the enhanced visuals.

Global Musical Journey Design

The game map traverses several distinct universes, starting in Mexico. The journey continues through Switzerland or Germany before finishing in Italy. This route creates a food-themed travel experience centered around music. Christophe Heral provides a basic track for each section. Level designers then begin working on the music integration based on that track. The designers and composers communicate frequently to refine and add elements. This collaborative process results in a unique and entertaining final product. The interplay between music and level design is central to the experience.

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Recording a Massive Orchestra Ensemble

Christophe Heral describes his composition process as variable, ranging from composing twenty seconds of music per day to twenty days for a single second. The team began composition work in February and proceeded to recording in May. The recording phase involved a massive seventy-five-piece orchestra. Performing parts were extremely fast and technically difficult for the musicians. Despite the challenges, the studio atmosphere remained joyful and laughing. Heral attributes this positive environment to the inherent joy in his composition style. The sound texture includes unique instruments like kazoos and harps to maintain a cartoonish vibe.

Unrestricted Creative Freedom

Bachet emphasizes that joy is the core element of the Rayman franchise. He notes that there are no limits on what composers can do within this universe. Rayman serves as a great playground for creative expression compared to serious franchises like Assassin's Creed. Such games require main themes and serious elements tied to specific eras and regions. Rayman does not have these constraints, allowing composers to do whatever they want. This freedom enables the team to inject pure creativity into every track. The upcoming release is scheduled for December 3, promising to deliver on this promise of uninhibited joy.