Rayman Legends Retold: A New Chapter for Ubi's Most Iconic Figure

Ubisoft's allegory, long considered synonymous with their company, returns in a remake. Rayman Legends Retold looks outstanding in 3D and 2D.

Rayman Legends Retold puts a spotlight on the most iconic figure in Ubisoft 's history, with its new adventure, 3D platformer and 3D shooter mode. The original versions' charm and excitement are faithfully recreated, but enhanced with a more handsome visual appeal.

The innovative new ideas in the game's combat, where you can punch and leap, are masterfully combined with the addition of new elements like the Murfy puzzles and mini-game areas. The gameplay is challenging, but the cuties and worlds are filled with details, making Rayman's adventure a delight no matter how difficult the platforming sections get.

The 3D and 2D graphics are marvels; the 3D mode takes you on a stunning ride, and I didn't see any rhythm-based musical levels, but the remake is set to be released in October 2026. The team behind this remake of Rayman Legends is talented, and I hope they plan to create a new Rayman saga in the future with this engine





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