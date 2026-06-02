Rayman Legends Remake in Development, Could Feature Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crossover

A remake of the classic platformer Rayman Legends is in development, according to insider N1Up. The remake will be a 2.5D game, with 3D segments in the style of Star Fox. The game will feature a brand-new villain and Rayman himself will have a new look. Additionally, Rayman and Globox will receive various new skins, including nods to the original Rayman, as well as crossovers with titles such as Astrobot and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The video game industry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with some gamers using terms like 'slop' and 'industry plant' to describe the latest AAA releases.

However, becoming as well-loved as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is no easy task. The game, developed by Sandfall Interactive, managed to win the coveted Game of the Year award in 2025 and became the most awarded title in The Game Awards history, taking home nine out of thirteen nominations. Praised for its narrative and themes, original soundtrack, A-lister performances, and art direction, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took 2025 by storm.

The game's success is even more impressive considering its humble beginnings. The idea for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came from ex-Ubisoft employee Guillaume Broche, who left the company in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic and formed Sandfall Interactive with a core team of just 30 developers. With the game's success, it seems that we have not seen the last of the beloved RPG.

According to insider N1Up, a classic game is set to make a return and could see Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 included as part of an epic crossover. The game in question is Rayman Legends, a 2013 platformer and the fifth main installment in the Rayman series by Ubisoft. According to N1Up, there is currently a remake of Rayman Legends in development, which will be a remake of the game in 2.5D, with 3D segments in the style of Star Fox.

The remake will feature a brand-new villain and Rayman himself will have a new look, including two separate eyes instead of a Sonic-style eye. Additionally, Rayman and Globox will receive various new skins, including nods to the original Rayman, as well as crossovers with titles such as Astrobot and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

While this news should be taken with a pinch of salt as it has not yet been confirmed by Ubisoft, it is exciting news for Rayman fans, especially those who want to see some of their favorite Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 characters make an appearance





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Rayman Legends Remake Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crossover Ubisoft

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